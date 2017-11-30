Celebrity Deaths November 2017: Who We Lost This Month

November 2017 has been something of a quiet month when it comes to celebrity deaths; especially when compared to October, which saw the deaths of several big-name and not-so-big-name, celebrities. Now, in no particular order, is a list of celebrities who died in November 2017. Note that for the sake of brevity, this list will, by necessity, not include people whose fame might not be particularly noteworthy in the United States when compared to their fame in other countries.

David Cassidy, November 21

The former Partridge Family star died on November 21 at the age of 67.

Born April 12, 1950, in New York, Cassidy found fame as a teen heartthrob in the early 1970s. In later years, he struggled to hold on to his stratospheric fame but managed to stay in the public eye through a Las Vegas show, as well as appearances on celebrity reality-TV shows.

In addition to his struggles holding on to his fame, Cassidy also suffered from a lifetime of drug and alcohol abuse. As he approached his later years, he began suffering from dementia; the same illness that had claimed his mother’s life decades earlier.

On November 18, 2017, Cassidy was hospitalized for liver and kidney failure, and he was placed in a medically-induced coma. He died two days later.

Very sad to say goodbye to an old friend. #DavidCassidy & I shared dozens of teen magazine covers & wall space in the rooms of countless teenaged girls. I enjoyed spending time w/ him & getting to know him through the years. My thoughts are with his loved ones. #RIP pic.twitter.com/KyC9Qsb9tm — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) November 22, 2017

Malcolm Young, November 18

Born January 6, 1953, in Glasgow, Malcolm Young shot to fame as the guitarist for legendary rock band AC/DC. From the 1970s until 2014, Young was a fixture in the rock band’s lineup.

AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young laid to rest in private funeral https://t.co/ZIswjYGvQ9 pic.twitter.com/PUEIlvIHcK — billboard (@billboard) November 28, 2017

However, by the middle 2010’s, illness and age had begun taking a toll on the guitarist. In September 2014, it was publicly revealed that Young was suffering from dementia and had been admitted to an Australian nursing home. He died a few weeks later, at the age of 64.

Lil Peep, November 15

Born Gustav Åhr in Pennsylvania in 1996, rapper Peep gained fame on YouTube. He struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life and died at the age of 21 of an apparent suicide.

Lil Peep is on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with “Awful Things.” https://t.co/FQHYV0o7dD pic.twitter.com/FCYr4gBAoC — The FADER (@thefader) November 29, 2017

Della Reese, November 19

Born July 6, 1931, in Detroit, Delloreese Patricia Early began her career as a jazz and gospel singer in the 1950s. By the 1960s, she was a fixture on television and even had her own TV show. By the 1970s, she had moved into feature films, starring with such big names as Redd Foxx, Martin Lawrence, and Elliott Gould.

Dear, dear Della Reese. Not only was she a great actress and singer, but also a great person. She was so sweet to me and my husband. Truly “touched by an angel.” She and the wonderful Earle Hyman have both passed onto Heaven.???????? https://t.co/meO5oDQgKV pic.twitter.com/LltmkqkMKN — Leslie Uggams (@LeslieUggams) November 20, 2017

However, by the time of her death, Reese was best known for the religious-themed 1994-2003 series Touched by an Angel, in which she played the lead character; an angel named Tess.

She died in Los Angeles at the age of 86. Although no cause of death was officially listed, she was known to have suffered from Type-2 Diabetes.

Jim Nabors, November 30

Born June 12, 1930, in Alabama, Nabors gained fame in the early days of television after being noticed by Andy Griffith. His biggest claim to fame was his work on The Andy Griffith Show and its spinoff, Gomer Pyle, USMC.

Remembering Jim Nabors: His character Gomer Pyle had one of the most memorable moments on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ https://t.co/lq9JIAHxHu pic.twitter.com/3I78XtPfft — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 30, 2017

Despite his persona as a backwoods goofball, Nabors also had a remarkable singing voice and sang the unofficial anthem of the Indianapolis 500 (“Back Home Again In Indiana”) almost every year for the better part of 40 years.

Jim Nabors was 87-years-old when he died. As of this writing, no official cause of death has been announced.