Are Farrah Abraham And Simon Saran Back Together? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Shares Suspicious Photo On Instagram

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran may be back together after years of on and off.

On November 29, the Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram where she sparked rumors of a reconciliation after sharing a single red rose and special note sent to her from her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“To the most beautiful girl I know! I wouldn’t trade the time we shared together for anything in the world,” the message read.

Although the sending of a rose would seem to suggest that Simon Saran may be in love, his nod to the past time they shared with one another, and not their future, may be a hint that they aren’t actually dating at the moment. That said, Abraham and Saran have been on-and-off for some time and have yet to confirm the nature of their relationship.

While Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran have remained silent about what is going on between them for the past couple of months, they have also remained close to one another and spent a lot of time together. They even enjoyed a number of vacations with one another and were seen in Tulum, Mexico, and Greece months ago.

During their trip to Greece, Farrah Abraham, and Simon Saran played coy about their relationship and suggested they had just so happened to run into one another while sightseeing in the area.

Farrah Abraham revealed earlier this month that she had allegedly been cut from her role on Teen Mom OG due to her involvement with the adult industry. However, a short time later, she returned to social media and said that MTV hadn’t actually fired her. Now, as the seventh season of the reality show continues to air, fans are wondering what exactly went down between Abraham and the network.

Farrah Abraham was first rumored to have been fired from MTV in 2013 after the release of her sex tape, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

