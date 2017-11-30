‘Avengers Infinity War’ Bringing Back Quicksilver From The Dead? Aaron Taylor Johnson Spotted On Set

Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Quicksilver might return in Part 2 of Avengers: Infinity War. The actor was just spotted filming in Atlanta for the franchise’s fourth movie, sparking speculation that his character may not have died in Avengers: Age of Ultron. How will his return affect the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Will Quicksilver Return In Avengers: Infinity War?

Express reports that filming for the second part of the Infinity War series is currently underway in Atlanta. Despite being killed in the final scenes of Age of Ultron, fans spotted Taylor Johnson on set with the rest of the cast.

The sighting has spawned a number of different theories, including one about Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange creating an alternate timeline to save Quicksilver. There’s also the idea that Thanos is either tricking Scarlet Witch by creating a Quicksilver illusion or that his Infinity Gauntlet is somehow messing with time.

Until we learn more, there’s no telling why Taylor Johnson is in Atlanta. In addition to all the theories, there is a possibility that producers are just trying to throw everyone off the trail. Taylor Johnson could also be filming some flashback scenes with Scarlet Witch. Whatever the case, it looks like we haven’t seen the last of Quicksilver.

What Happened To Hawkeye?

While Quicksilver is back in the mix, there is one popular character who wasn’t featured in the latest Infinity War trailer. According to Express, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was noticeably absent in the exciting trailer, despite his involvement in both of the previous Avengers movies.

Check out these brand new “Avengers: #InfinityWar” covers from @VanityFair! More info on VanityFair.com. A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:16am PST

It isn’t clear why Hawkeye isn’t in the trailer, but it is possible that producers will explore the character’s tragic storyline in the next two films.

Will Hawkeye Become Ronan In Infinity War?

In the comics, Hawkeye is devastated after his entire family is killed. The tragedy eventually leads him to become the ruthless warrior Ronin. We caught a glimpse of Hawkeye’s family in Age of Ultron, so it only makes sense that the next two movies dive deeper into his storyline. This would also help explain why the character didn’t make it into the trailer, as he may have been protecting his family on their secret farm while everyone else was fighting Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27, 2018.