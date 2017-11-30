‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary vs. Lily Over Cane, Rivalry Heats Up When Devon Rejects His Ex

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a brand-new rivalry is about to spark between enemies Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil). These two can’t stay out of each other’s way, and they seem to take great joy in tormenting the other. Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and adorable baby Sam are rumored to be the latest bone of contention between Hilary and Lily in a surprising twist coming soon to Y&R. Writer-producer Mal Young is determined to shake things up, but a good old-fashioned feud between foes is a soap classic.

Jordan gone and Devon disinterested

Since Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) broke up with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), many Y&R fans assume he’ll get back with Hilary but not so fast. Her revenge porn escapade is a problem for his image, but more than that, she’s a nasty person, and Devon knows by now that Hilary won’t change, no matter what she says. She’s promised before to be a better person, but she can’t. Hilary’s just a bad girl at heart. Plus, pairing Hilary and Devon again is “been there, done that,” and Y&R is making changes.

Although Young and the Restless spoilers have not confirmed whether Darnell Kirkwood is done as Jordan Wilde, it’s safe to say his romance with Hilary is over and done. With Devon disinterested and hopes for love with Jordan dead, Hilary needs another prospect for romance in her life. Most people in town treat Hilary like a pariah, and Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) is rumored to get a new love, so he has moved past his former wife and daughter-in-law.

Cane struggles as single dad

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promised Cane was thrown for a loop when he discovered his infant son, Sam, was struggling and might die. On Friday, Soaps She Knows spoilers for The Young and the Restless say that Lily surprises Cane at the hospital when she shows up to check on him and the baby. But when Cane places the little guy in her arms, Lily can’t handle it and leaves. This is heartbreaking because Cane was, no doubt, hoping with Juliet out of the way, he and Lily might raise Sam together.

Early spoilers from this week’s soap magazines say that Hilary comes to the hospital and is eager to hold little Sam and dote on the ailing baby. Hilary just mentioned to Devon that her naked pics on the internet especially upset her because she wouldn’t want any child she has to see them. This foreshadowed a baby in Hilary’s life, but Devon’s not eager to impregnate her, so Y&R might have been hinting that Sam is the baby in question. Remember, Hilary was one of the few people that liked Juliet, too.

Cane receives shocking news today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/50jyvk9rJZ — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 30, 2017

Will Hilary tempt Cane from Lily?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane looks pretty appealing to Hilary because he’s a sexy single dad with an adorable baby, and she needs some love in her life. Hilary is feeling the weight of rejection after Devon wouldn’t help save her show and the world was turning its back on her. Cane, though, will appreciate that Hilary is concerned about him and his baby son. Meanwhile, Lily doesn’t want to open her heart to Juliet’s kid and isn’t sure about Cane either.

If Y&R wants to go in a bold new direction, putting Hilary and Cane into a romance is a certain way to do it. Hilary will be doubly interested in Cane if she knows that Lily wants him back, and the old rivalry could rapidly reignite. Lily and Hilary last tangled over Jordan, and those wounds are still fresh. This could be a hot new love triangle. Watch CBS daytime to see more on this and catch up on Y&R scoops on Abby going after JT when he returns, the still-secret New Orleans double wedding, and Jack’s anger when he finds out Philly got hitched. Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.