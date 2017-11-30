Chris Evans And Jenny Slate Are Officially Back Together

After splitting back in February, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are officially back on. The Gifted co-stars dated for a year before splitting 10 months ago but continued to love and support one another after they called it quits.

People confirmed the news of their rekindled relationship, as the pair was spotted apartment hunting for Chris in Tribeca earlier in the week. Chris is set to star in Lobby Hero on Broadway in 2018 and needs a decent setup in the city during his tenure.

A witness told People they were “very much back together” and noted they looked very happy.

Back in October, rumors swirled the couple was getting back together after they exchanged several flirty tweets with one another. It all began when Chris joked about how the MASH theme song took him back to his childhood and reminded him of going to bed late and not doing his homework.

Jenny responded by playfully shaming Chris for not having his homework done. The Captain America: Civil War star responded by asking Jenny to write him a note and to skip class together.

Just a few weeks ago, Jenny referenced a boyfriend on Twitter, calling him “dreamy” and “generous.” The Married actress joked her man encouraged her online shopping habit, and celebrated her turtleneck purchases.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Are Back Together! https://t.co/7oBdmjTIMX — People (@people) November 30, 2017

Naturally, the tweet left her followers in a frenzy, speculating if her boyfriend was in fact, Chris. Many expressed hope the couple had gotten back together and included GIFs of the Avengers star in the tweet’s comment section.

The couple was also spotted dining out in Atlanta with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife earlier this year while the superhero stars were on location shooting Avengers 4. According to the Observer, a witness claimed they looked like a couple, and the foursome laughed during most of their dinner.

The two actors met while filming their movie Gifted in 2016, just a few weeks after Jenny split from her husband of four years. The couple had already split by the time the movie had hit theaters, but they remained close friends during press junkets and promoted the film together.

Chris can be seen in Avengers: Infinity War on May 8, 2018. Jenny is currently filming another Marvel film, Venom, alongside Tom Hardy, which debuts next year.