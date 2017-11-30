Are Dog And Beth Chapman Coming Back To TV For Good? Fans Urge A&E To Bring Show Back As Beth Is Cancer Free

It’s pretty apparent that fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman want to see the the dynamic duo back on air following their hit special.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, A&E aired a two-hour special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives this past Monday to rave reviews. Fans of the reality stars tuned in to the special to learn that Beth Chapman was declared “cancer free” following her stage 2 cancer diagnosis. Originally, Beth had shared with fans that doctors had only given her a 50 percent chance of beating the horrible disease.

But after the special aired, there was another question that was looming in the minds of Dog the Bounty Hunter fans: will A&E bring the show back for good? According to IMDB.com, the hit show aired on A&E from 2003-2012. After that, a spinoff, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, aired on CMT for three seasons from 2013-2015. Since Dog and Beth Chapman’s shows have been off the air, fans have been urging A&E to bring the couple back to the air full-time.

Beth has always been very active on Twitter, interacting with her fans by both replying to messages and retweeting messages that she liked. This week, Chapman seemed to be on the same page as fans, retweeting messages that asked the network to bring her and her husband, Duane, back to the air for good.

“Dear @AETV can we talk? Ok so me and a few million of #DogandBeths BFF’s wanna know WHEN @DogtheBountyHunter & @MrsDogC gonna come back weekly?”

“If @AETV doesn’t see all the LOVE and FANS you and Beth have, then THEY need a Brain Scan of the Network Executives heads,” another fan asked as Beth retweeted the message.

On her Instagram page, Beth’s photos are filled with even more comments from fans, asking A&E to bring the show back on a weekly basis. The special was such a hit that it was the number two trending topic on Twitter the day that it aired. Beth proudly shared the photo on her Instagram with adoring fans.

On their Twitter page, A&E heavily promoted the Chapman’s two hour special up until its release on Monday, perhaps hinting that something bigger could be in the works. But up until this point, network execs have remained tight-lipped as to whether or not they will bring the show back again and unfortunately, the speculation continues as everyone hopes to have an answer soon.