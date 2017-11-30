Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have always tried to be the perfect parents. Even after announcing their official separation in September 2016, both Brad and Angelina have tried their best to give the perfect environment to all of their children. However, the decision to end their marriage is costing Brad in the worst possible way. While their child Pax Thien celebrated his 14th birthday with his mother and other siblings, it was Brad who missed the birthday celebration.

There were recent claims that Brad Pitt will not be able to spend Christmas 2017 with his kids. There are now reports, which allegedly claimed that Brad was left out of his 14-year-old son Pax’s birthday party. According to Hollywood Life, Pax celebrated the big day with his mother and five siblings but his father was not invited to attend the event.

Back in November 2006, Angelina officially applied for adopting three-year-old Pax Thien, who was born as Pham Quang Sang on November 29, 2003, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. At an early age, he was abandoned by his biological mother and due to Vietnam’s adoption regulations, Angelina was not allowed to adopt him because during that time she was not married to Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt with his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

After their arrival in the United States, she petitioned the court to change her son’s surname from Jolie to Jolie-Pitt. Brad Pitt officially adopted Pax on February 21, 2008. It is totally understandable that Brad loves Pax just the way he loves his other children, and according to the news outlet’s source — he is missing all of his kids intensely.

An alleged source close to the World War Z movie star revealed to the outlet that at this given hour, Brad Pitt wants nothing but to be with his children on their big days — just like Pax’s birthday. However, the Hollywood’s A-list star was not allowed to attend the big day of his son because of his estranged wife.

“He misses his kids more than ever.”

The source went on to claim that Brad does see all of his kids but the meetings are not as frequent as they used to be because it is reportedly up to Angelina as when she allows her ex-husband to see their children.

“Today is a special day for Pax, who is turning 14, but due to scheduling issues that have been in place weeks ago, Brad will be spending the day away from Pax and the other kids who will be celebrating with their mom once again,” the alleged source claimed.

The news outlet’s source further added that just like Brad, even Pax missed him dearly on his 14th birthday.

“Things continue to be strained since the divorce began last year and while Brad will see Pax soon, it still isn’t the same.”

As of now, Hollywood Life’s claims are not confirmed by Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie’s representatives. There are chances that these claims will be yet another rumor in their personal lives.