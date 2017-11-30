K-pop group BTS put on the performance of a lifetime when they appeared on the popular American TV show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In a spectacular mini-concert, the South Korean boyband took the stage by storm with an exclusive gig showcasing some of their greatest hits, including “Blood Sweat and Tears” and “MIC Drop,” the group’s first official international release.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, and Jungkook filmed their adrenaline-fueled performance earlier this month on an outdoor stage in front of a group of screaming audience members who were fortunate enough to watch the multi-talented stars perform before anyone else, as the concert only aired on TV and streamed online last night.

If you were judging their performance on crowd noise alone, then it would be safe to say that the guys brought the house down as the cheering and applauding from fans remained consistent throughout. Outside of the televised portion, the global superstars performed “DNA,” “Fire,” “Save Me,” “I Need U,” and “Go Go” taken from their record-breaking mini album, Love Yourself: Her.

The full 20-minute set featuring all of the band’s off-air performances is now available on the official Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube account. Alternatively, you can watch the incredible footage in the video below.

Earlier this month, the emphatically popular seven-piece boyband was invited to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and made an additional appearance at the American Music Awards, where they flaunted their expressive vocals and tightly choreographed routines in a stellar performance onstage, causing the BTS ARMY to rejoice.

It looks like the troupe’s fandom may have enlisted quite a few more members since then, as the South Korean pop act has been attracting attention around the world with their standout segments in various shows. Amid the escalating social media frenzy, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth recently reached out to the group on Twitter, sparking speculation of a potential collaboration.

Tagging BTS in a Tweet, Charlie asked the versatile vocalists to check their direct messages, perhaps indicating that the two music icons will work together on a music project soon. The tweet has earned over 170k likes and 96k retweets since yesterday, proving that fans are already excited about the artists private messaging each other about a possible collaboration.

The award-winning singer may be waiting some time for a response though, as BTS is seemingly another step closer to global domination, with a prime performance scheduled for the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony in Hong Kong on Friday. The group is also nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, among other categories, at the prestigious event.