Amy Duggar Has No Problem Wearing Pants Unlike Duggar Family, Jinger Duggar Learned From Cousin?

Amy Duggar may be related to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but she is nowhere as conservative as they are. She used to be on 19 Kids and Counting, but she now has her own reality TV series on TLC called Amy & Dillon: Married One Year, which premiered this summer. Instead of subscribing to the modest dress code of the Duggar family, Amy frequently wears pants. On top of that, she often posts herself in skimpy dresses, mini skirts, and bikinis on her Instagram.

The Duggar girls are famous for dressing conservatively. They avoid clothes that reveal cleavage and thighs, which means that there is a lot of layering and careful shopping.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

Because of such strong stance kept by the Duggars, Amy is often questioned about the way she dresses and portrays herself on Instagram.

“People… write comments to me about wearing a bathing suit in the pool,” she said, according to Hollywood Gossip. “I mean I’m not going to wear scuba gear, or shorts and a t-shirt to swim in that’s ridiculous in my mind.”

“I listen to music,” she added. “I’ll have a glass of wine with my girls, I dance, I wear bikinis, and I love Jesus. I don’t feel ashamed anymore.”

Check out Amy flaunting her figure in a bikini.

Sooo ready for tomm night!! #babytalk #exploring #adventurers #TLC 10/9c ☆ Dillon and Amy married 1 year TV special ☆ A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Her average style also departs greatly from the way most Duggar girls dress. While they cover up the tops of their shoulders with sleeved shirts and thighs with long skirts, the 30-year-old Duggar chooses to expose those parts in public.

Her influence may be rubbing off on some of her conservative cousins. After getting married to Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar started wearing pants and shorts in public, showing how she has changed since leaving her childhood home.

@jingervuolo and I enjoyed a wonderful time w/ @heraldgandi & @littledebbie456 at the Getty Villa. For a more artistic vantage-point, see ????????'s photos. ???????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Amy often posts pictures with the Duggar family, but from her Instagram feed, it looks like she has a special bond with Jinger, who has adopted more of her cousin’s lifestyle.

This beautiful couple!???????? A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

In an interview she gave this summer, Amy confessed that she does not seek to portray a perfect, positive life that the Duggar family often tries to do.

“Our love isn’t perfect, but it’s real!” she said to Us Weekly. “We don’t try to be anything we are not […] Our first year had its ups and downs. There were a lot of changes that took place around us. My parents divorced and that really has been a very hard adjustment. We also were friends for so long we really had to learn how to respect each other as life partners.”

Jill is so loved! A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Amy Duggar married Dillon King on September 6, 2015. They currently have no children together.