Amy Duggar Has No Problem Wearing Pants Unlike Duggar Family, Jinger Duggar Learned From Cousin?

Amy Duggar may be related to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but she is nowhere as conservative as they are. She used to be on 19 Kids and Counting, but she now has her own reality TV series on TLC called Amy & Dillon: Married One Year, which premiered this summer. Instead of subscribing to the modest dress code of the Duggar family, Amy frequently wears pants. On top of that, she often posts herself in skimpy dresses, mini skirts, and bikinis on her Instagram.
The Duggar girls are famous for dressing conservatively. They avoid clothes that reveal cleavage and thighs, which means that there is a lot of layering and careful shopping.
“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”
Because of such strong stance kept by the Duggars, Amy is often questioned about the way she dresses and portrays herself on Instagram.
“People… write comments to me about wearing a bathing suit in the pool,” she said, according to Hollywood Gossip. “I mean I’m not going to wear scuba gear, or shorts and a t-shirt to swim in that’s ridiculous in my mind.”
“I listen to music,” she added. “I’ll have a glass of wine with my girls, I dance, I wear bikinis, and I love Jesus. I don’t feel ashamed anymore.”
Check out Amy flaunting her figure in a bikini.
Her average style also departs greatly from the way most Duggar girls dress. While they cover up the tops of their shoulders with sleeved shirts and thighs with long skirts, the 30-year-old Duggar chooses to expose those parts in public.
Every birthday I write down what I've learned! Get ready because this is quite the list: My #1: God is beyond faithful. He always, always provides! Next, there really isnt a timeline for anything. I thought I had to have everything figured out by the time I was 24. ( we can all laugh together on that) but thats hardly the case! Every person has a different calling on their life. I'm glad Dill and I are taking our time as a married couple. With that said, I do kinda have baby fever! Not sure if that can be cured by another kitten or not ( still debating) ???? but in all seriousness, I do love children and being a momma will be amazing! Dill and I already have a list of baby names on my phone! but I'll be honest giving birth freaks me out and almost gives me a panic attack just thinking about it! Also, friends come and go.. So treasure the friendships who love you for you! I am so grateful for my people I keep close to me! Also, sometimes its necessary to remove toxic people from your life! If you're around someone who always brings you down, and makes you feel horrible about yourself or they lie to you then don't put up with it! I always think the best about people, I give them 1000+ chances when they just hurt me over and over again. I have learned to appreciate the memories , grow from the situation and move on from it. Ok, ok, I realize I am a crazy cat lady..and I'm embracing it! Also, Tv cameras and lights and even the smallest bit of fame seriously doesnt mean a thing. It can be taken away so quickly. It seems like these days so many people are chasing after popularity and a spotlight, but It's not what matters in life. I'm very much content without cameras being in my everyday routine right now. I am embracing 31 with a huge smile and a full heart, and I am loving the person I am becoming. Thank you for following my journey, I hope I continue to encourage you and make you laugh! Random: but I wish I could facetime every single one of your faces and get to know your story! So many of you send messages and they just brighten my day, thank you for all the love, I'm sending virtual hugs all over the globe tonight!
Her influence may be rubbing off on some of her conservative cousins. After getting married to Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar started wearing pants and shorts in public, showing how she has changed since leaving her childhood home.
Amy often posts pictures with the Duggar family, but from her Instagram feed, it looks like she has a special bond with Jinger, who has adopted more of her cousin’s lifestyle.
In an interview she gave this summer, Amy confessed that she does not seek to portray a perfect, positive life that the Duggar family often tries to do.
“Our love isn’t perfect, but it’s real!” she said to Us Weekly. “We don’t try to be anything we are not […] Our first year had its ups and downs. There were a lot of changes that took place around us. My parents divorced and that really has been a very hard adjustment. We also were friends for so long we really had to learn how to respect each other as life partners.”
Amy Duggar married Dillon King on September 6, 2015. They currently have no children together.