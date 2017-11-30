‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Finally Comes Home, Annika Noelle’s First Airdate Revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) tease that the new face of Hope Logan will be Annika Noelle. The talented actress was seen in a series of pictures her on-screen mother, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) posted on social media. The B&B viewers are excited about Hope’s return, and they wonder what it means for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage.

According to Soap Opera News, Annika’s first airdate as Hope is Monday, January 8, 2018. The actress recently dyed her hair blonde to look more like Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful’s Instagram page posted a picture of Noelle’s first scene as Hope. In the scene, Hope returns home and surprises her mother, Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke will be excited about her daughter’s return.

In the image, Ridge is hugging Brooke from behind, which tells the Bold and the Beautiful fans that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) won’t win Brooke’s heart right away. It sounds like Ridge, Bill (Don Diamont), and Thorne will battle for Brooke’s heart. It’s a mystery which man she will pick.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope could cause problems between Liam and Steffy. It’s no secret that Liam adores Hope. When he finds out that his wife had sex with his father, he will need someone to talk to. It’s likely that he would lean on Hope for support.

Welcome #AnnikaNoelle to @bandb_cbs today for the first day that Hope is back! Happy to have u as my daughter!! What a great day! #HopeLogan #boldandthebeautiful #cbsdaytime ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/7bOdFfDOuq — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) November 30, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy and Liam’s relationship is barely hanging by a thread. While Liam believes that his marriage is stable, the reality is it is not. Once he discovers his father and wife hit the sheets, he will want to end things with Steffy.

Hope could cause some drama in Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks) relationship. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope has a history with Wyatt, so he could find himself drawn to her again.

Hope’s return will shake things up on Bold and the Beautiful. Annika Noelle will be able to put a fresh spin on Hope and make the character her own.

It's @annikanoelle's first day on set! Tune in on January 8 to see her debut in the role of Hope Logan. #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Hope returns on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.