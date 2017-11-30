‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Liam’s Marriage Questioned – Both Fight For Their Love

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 1 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will both need to make hard choices about their marriage. Two people who believe they have a vested interest in their relationship are Sally (Courtney Hope) and Bill (Don Diamont). Sally knows that Steffy cheated on Liam, but she is keeping quiet until she knows that telling him the truth will be the best for him personally. On the other hand, Bill has his sights on making his daughter-in-law his own.

Sally isn’t out to wreck Liam and Steffy’s marriage. Yes, they shared a kiss, but she knows he’s a married man and that he loves Steffy deeply. By speaking out about Steffy and Bill’s one-night stand, she knows that she will break Liam’s heart, and she genuinely just wants him to be happy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for December 1, reveal that Sally will wonder if Steffy’s change of heart is too little, too late or if they can really make their marriage work this time. Nevertheless, as far as Liam is concerned, he is thrilled that Steffy gave him another chance and he is giving his all to his marriage.

However, Dollar Bill wants Steffy all to himself. Their one night of passion has made him look at Steffy with new eyes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, indicate that he is falling deeply in love with his daughter-in-law. Bill will try to convince Steffy to give their relationship a chance but Steffy won’t budge.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy will shut Bill’s advances down as she tries to remain true to her husband. Yes, Bill also feels guilty for betraying his son by sleeping with his wife, but he still wants to pursue her anyway. Steffy, however, wants to remain true to her vows, and she will make an end to Bill’s advances for once and for all.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that she will promise to make Liam the happiest man on the planet. She knows that how she messed up in her marriage is nothing compared to Liam’s petty mistakes. She knows that she needs to make it up to him in order for their marriage to work. One has to wonder how the return of Hope (Annika Noelle) will affect their newfound commitment to each other.