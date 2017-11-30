Is Jenelle Evans Back On Drugs? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Friends And Family Are Worried

Is Jenelle Evans back on drugs? The Teen Mom 2 star is, according to friends and family, showing signs that she may be losing her battle with substance abuse once again, the Hollywood Gossip is reporting.

If you’ve ever known anyone who has battled drug addiction or have yourself had substance abuse problems, you know that the battle is a lifelong one, and you are never truly free from your addiction. Jenelle, who has had well-publicized battles with addiction in the past, appears to be showing signs that she’s using once again.

Jenelle, for her part, has been known to abuse everything from alcohol and marijuana to even heroin. In fact, it appears she got into heroin when she started dating Courtland Rogers, a known heroin addict who has done time. In fact, she’s written about her experiences with heroin, and she doesn’t paint a pretty picture of the drug.

“My first trip was amazing. I won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much. Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked.”

Jenelle has also done time: she’s had multiple arrests and periods of incarceration for low-level crimes, everything from simple possession to assault and just about everything in between.

And although she claims to have put her abuse behind her, at least one insider source says that, at the very least, she’s back to smoking marijuana again.

“We all think that there is still weed involved. We know that for a fact. That’s a constant in [her] life.”

In fact, her friends even accuse her of having smoked pot while pregnant. And while the jury is still out on whether marijuana is harmful to a developing fetus (or its mother), most obstetricians and pediatricians, according to Baby Center, advise against it. Nevertheless, according to an insider, Jenelle smoked during her pregnancies.

“The baby was born with that in her system. It has always been that way. That’s been going on with Jenelle for years.”

Lately, she’s been engaging in “erratic behavior,” according to the source, although that source didn’t specify what that behavior might be.

Meanwhile, news emerged this week that Jenelle’s attorneys sent cease-and-desist letters to her Teen Mom co-stars, in particular Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and her mother, Barbara. The contents of those letters haven’t been made public, but according to the Hollywood Gossip, it’s a calculated move to keep her co-stars from openly talking about her bad parenting and drug problems.

In fact, according to the Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson, Jenelle’s carefully-crafted “house of cards” — that is, her lies, deceptions, and attempts at managing her image — is going to come crashing down, and the world will soon know the truth about her.