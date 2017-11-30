Coco Austin Shares Sweet Princess-Worthy Photo Of Daughter Chanel Nicole In Honor Of Her Second Birthday

Coco Austin and Ice-T celebrated their daughter turning two with a cute Paw Patrol princess party.

Austin took to Instagram earlier this week to share several looks at Chanel Nicole’s special day. The mother of one posted a photo of her daughter’s party invite as the tot is seen giggling while surrounded by Paw Patrol characters.

Of course, Coco’s beloved bulldog, Max, is also seen posing amid the cartoons. But the fun didn’t end there as Austin also shared an image of Chanel dressed in a pink tutu and birthday crown fit for any royal.

The 38-year-old said being a mom is “so much fun” as she has been watching her daughter grow over the past two years. Coco gave birth to Chanel November 28, 2015 after publicly addressing how much she wished to have biological children.

Her husband, rapper and actor Ice-T, has two older children from a previous relationship. In fact, Austin was so thrilled about giving birth that she made Chanel Nicole her very own Instagram account the day she was born.

With over 440,000 followers, little Chanel has generated fans of her very own.

People magazine reported on Chanel’s birthday festivities as her her Paw Patrol party made headlines.

My baby girl turned 2 years old today! Being a mom is so much fun to see them grow! Happy Birthday Chanel! A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

The article includes several throwback images Coco posted of her daughter as the proud mom shared the special moments with her followers.

Austin is seen posing with baby Chanel in a carrier after she was born as the fitness model shows off her figure and states “true love is real” upon meeting her daughter.

People also states Chanel Nicole had quite the bash for her first birthday as well. Coco and Ice-T’s daughter celebrated turning one with a Minnie Mouse-themed party at Sugar Factory in New York last year.

Of course, many Coco and Chanel fans are well aware of the bond between mother and daughter as they regularly pose in matching outfits and are rarely seen apart.

Rainy day hats???????????? (Hats by- @plumsauce_bling) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:44am PST

From matching bathing suits to mother-daughter yoga poses, Coco and Chanel constantly make headlines over their cute photos.

Earlier this month, Austin shared photos of her young daughter helping her decorate the Christmas tree as the duo once again made fans swoon. Coco referred to Chanel as “Santa’s little helper” as fans left adoring comments on the post.