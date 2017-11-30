Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, And Scheana Marie Appear Together In New PETA Campaign To Take On Seaworld

Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie are seen posing alongside one another in the latest PETA campaign against SeaWorld.

According to a November 30 press release shared by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the Vanderpump Rules cast members are taking on SeaWorld in an effort to demand relief for the suffering orcas who have been forced into captivity at their highly controversial facility.

In their campaign photo, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie, are seen posing shoulder-to-shoulder in orca-inspired body paint as they encourage others to come together and help to free the orcas from SeaWorld. As the press release explained, the point of the stunning photograph is to have people put up a united front against the park and remain strong until their orcas are released into seaside sanctuaries.

“When I saw the documentary Blackfish, it literally changed my entire life,” Lala Kent said in a video for the PETA campaign.

“Orcas have died at SeaWorld, and the fact that none of them died from old age is just insane,” Scheana Marie added.

According to PETA, a whopping 41 orcas have died in captivity at SeaWorld while six other marine mammals have died in their parks just this year.

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules join a number of other celebrities, including musicians Steve Aoki, Travis Barker, Kesha, Pink, Fifth Harmony, Noah and Trace Cyrus, and Jhené Aiko, who have all joined forces with PETA and their affiliates to promote the ethical treatment of animals around the world.

For a behind-the-scenes look at Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie’s photo shoot with PETA, check out the video clip below. In the clip, the three reality stars can be seen speaking of their individual motivations behind their decisions to pose for PETA.

Throughout this past year, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie have been extremely close to one another. So, it’s nice to see that they have teamed up with one another to support such a great cause.

To see more of Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into the upcoming Season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.