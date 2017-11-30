Jay-Z Tops The Charts With Most Grammy Nominations At 60th Annual Grammy Awards

As we near the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, the nominations are in. With no surprise, Jay-Z tops the charts with the most Grammy nominations.

According to Billboard, American rapper, Jay-Z, has been nominated for eight Grammy nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, officially beating Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars for the most Grammy nominations. This is no surprise, since Jay-Z has been nominated for at least one Grammy award every year since 1999, whereas he has been nominated a total of 74 times, USA Today reveals.

The first category that the American rapper has been nominated for is the Record of the Year for his record album, The Story of O.J. He stands some tough competition in this one, as his rival, Kendrick Lamar, is also a nominee in this category for his record, Humble. Jay-Z also faces Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, and Justin Bieber for the Record of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Another category that Jay-Z was nominated for is the Album of the Year for his 4:44 album. Jay-Z is up against some very similar faces in this category, such as Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and Childish Gambino, as well Lorde for his album Melodrama.

Jay-Z’s “4:44” was a popular song this year, so no wonder he was nominated for Song of the Year. His competition in this category includes “1-800-273-8255” by Logic, “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars, “Despacito” by Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee, as well as Julia Michaels’ hit, “Issues.”

Jay-Z’s 4:44 album also made the cut for the Best Rap Album category at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. This is one of the other nominations that Jay-Z and his rival, Kendrick Lamar, share this year. Alongside Jay-Z and Lamar, fighting for the Best Rap Album award include Tyler, the Creator, for his album Flower Boy, Migos for his album Culture, and Laila’s Wisdom by American rapper, Rapsody.

The Best Rap Song nominees include the one and only Jay-Z, for his song, “The Story of O.J.,” written by Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson. Additional nominees include Rapsody’s “Sassy,” written by Gabouer and M. Evans, Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” written by Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, “Chase Me,” by Danger Mouse, featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi, and written by Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer. Last, but certainly not least, is Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” written by Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin and J White.

Jay-Z also made his way on the board of nominees for the category, Best Rap/Sung Performance for his duet with Beyoncé in their very own, “Family Feud.” Kendrick Lamar, alongside Rihanna, was also nominated in this category for their song, “Loyalty.” SZA, featuring Travis Scott, was nominated for their hit song, “Love Galore,” Goldlink, featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy for their song, “Crew,” and 6LACK for their hit, “PRBLMS.”

Not only were Jay-Z’s songs and albums recognized in the 6oth Annual Grammy Awards, but his song video for his hit, “The Story of O.J.” has been nominated for the Best Music Video award. Kendrick Lamar joins Jay-Z in this category, as he was nominated for his song, “Humble.” Additionally, Beck’s “Up All Night,” Jain’s “Makeba,” and Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” also made the nomination list for the Best Music Video award.

The last category for the 2018 Grammy Awards that Jay-Z was nominated for is the Best Rap Performance award for his performance in “4:44.” His competition for this category include, of course, Kendrick Lamar for his performance in “Humble,” as well as Big Sean for his performance in “Bounce Back,” Cardi B for “Bodak Yellow” performance, and Migos’ performance in “Bad And Boujee.”

Undoubtedly, Jay-Z has some stiff competition, but with his record of Grammy nominations, anything is possible!