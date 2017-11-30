Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s New BF Just Leak The Gender Of Their Baby?

Amber Portwood already admitted that her new pregnancy was unexpected, but she hasn’t said much about the gender of her second child – or has she? The Teen Mom OG star’s baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, may have dropped a major hint about the gender of the baby in a recent post on social media.

Boy Or Girl?

According to Teem Mom Talk Now, Glennon recently shared a movie poster photo of Baby’s Day Out, which features a gorilla holding a baby boy on his shoulders. Fans were quick to comment about how the poster might have been a gender reveal and that the Teen Mom couple is expecting a boy.

Glennon rarely posts anything on social media so it’s hard to tell why he shared the image. Other fans speculated that he was simply making a joke about the pregnancy and the film, though Portwood should be able to tell the gender of the baby by now. Unfortunately, Portwood has not commented on the post and hasn’t said anything about the gender of her second baby.

Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon’s Love Story

Portwood and Glennon haven’t been dating long and originally met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. At the time, Portwood was trying to salvage her marriage with Matt Baier. While Portwood and Baier parted ways after the show, she clearly hit it off with Glennon, who was a crew member on the series.

Thank you everyone for all the kind words???? I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love always ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

There’s no telling if the pair will eventually tie the knot and take their relationship to the next level, but they both seem happy about having a baby together. While Portwood prepares for the new addition, her drama with Baier isn’t quite over on Teen Mom OG.

Portwood’s Drama With Baier Heats Up

Cafe Mom reports that the Season 7 premiere of Teen Mom OG picked up after Portwood and Baier’s explosive fight during the reunion. Although things ended on a nasty note last season, Portwood and Baier still lived in the same apartment in New York after their split.

I wasnt gping to blast her social media myself…., but since someone else did first… ???????????? Introducing, NewAmber

also commonly known as Mrs. Matthew Lee Baier

and formerly Jennifer Conlon (Cardoza). ????????#TeenMomOG @mattbEPT https://t.co/YvZLTVdUAc — Amber Porkwood (@AmberLPorkwood) November 29, 2017

The season will chronicle the couple’s struggles as they try to move on with their lives, though it isn’t clear if we’ll get to see Amber Portwood’s romance with Glennon blossom as well.