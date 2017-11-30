Stassi Schroeder Isn’t Looking Forward To Her Split From Patrick Meagher Playing Out On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher filmed the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules together prior to their August split and soon, Schroeder will be forced to re-live their on-camera moments with one another.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Stassi Schroeder spoke about her decision to expose her relationship to the Bravo TV cameras after previously keeping the romance under wraps.

“That’s going to be the most difficult part of all, to know that you’re not with your significant other anymore and watch each other… That’s going to suck… I’m not looking forward to that,” Stassi Schroeder explained to the outlet in November 29.

According to Stassi Schroeder, fans will get to see the dynamic between herself and Meagher and noted that they were quite honest about their issues on camera. As she explained, it’s hard to know for sure what goes down between people when looking from the outside.

Stassi Schroeder called it quits on their relationship in August after dating on and off for four years. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Schroeder and Meagher broke up amid filming on Season 5, and during the show, she was seen attempting to find love elsewhere. Months later, she and Meagher reconciled before ultimately calling it quits again just weeks after he joined the show.

Looking back on their breakup, Stassi Schroeder admitted that she went through two very difficult months after her relationship with Patrick Meagher came to an end but now says that she and the radio host are better off a friends.

Finally got my rose… A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Following her split from Patrick Meagher, Stassi Schroeder says she’s gone on a bunch of dates but is currently single.

As for the future, Stassi Schroeder admitted that she wasn’t too hopeful about finding a romance. As she explained, it is hard to date while starring on a reality show because the majority of people don’t want to expose their personal lives on national television.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere on Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.