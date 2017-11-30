Prince William Had A Hilarious Response To The News His Brother, Prince Harry, And Meghan Markle Are Engaged

Prince William, ever the royal jokester, had a hilarious response to the news that his younger brother, Prince Harry, is finally tying the knot.

As you undoubtedly know by now, Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, have made it official after months of the rumor mill churning out tidbits about their relationship and possible marriage. And now that things are official, as the Hollywood Gossip reports, various members of the Royal Family are meeting with the media to get the British public excited about the upcoming nuptials.

The official response from William and Kate’s media handlers was formal and ever-so-British.

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

But the older prince’s off-the-cuff remark to reporters was a little more, as the British would say, cheeky. William, 35, was in Finland on Wednesday for some reason or another, and reporters asked the future King of England what he thought about his younger brother tying the knot.

At first, he was dignified, official, and royal about it.

“We’re very excited, delighted for them both. We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time.”

Prince William reveals main reason he’s excited about Prince Harry’s engagement, and it’s hilarious! https://t.co/xay1quZbsFpic.twitter.com/2ipIRANPcD — HELLO! (@hellomag) November 30, 2017

However, after he thought about it for a split second, he briefly, and shockingly, disregarded royal protocol and made a joke.

“Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

What can we, say? Brothers, am I right?

Of course, this raises the question of why Harry, 33, would need to bogart his brother’s snacks. Clearly he’s not hurting for money, being the younger brother of the future King of England and all that. And he likely has plenty of employees at his disposal who could run down the street and grab him a snack. But then again, the brothers live almost literally right next door to each other, on the grounds of the famed Kensington Palace, so maybe it’s easier for Harry to just sneak off next door and steal some food from his older brother.

According to a Hollywood Gossip report from earlier this week, Harry and Meghan will get married in May of 2018. The wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The specific date has not yet been announced.