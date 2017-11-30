Donald Trump Is Suffering From Dementia And Pushing U.S. Into Ground War In N. Korea, Aides Reportedly Saying

Donald Trump is reportedly suffering from dementia and losing control of his mental capacities as he pushes the United States close to a ground war in North Korea, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday in a blithering attack on the president.

On his show Morning Joe, the host claimed that people close to Trump confided back during the 2016 campaign that Trump was suffering the “early stages of dementia.” As The Hill noted, Scarborough declared that Trump was not mentally fit to hold the office any longer.

“You have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough added that White House sources said America is closer to going to war with North Korea that anyone outside the White House realizes.

“We heard this months ago, that we are going to have a ground war in Korea, they believe that inside the White House for a very long time,” Scarborough said.

The show came one day after Donald Trump launched a bizarre attack on Joe Scarborough, appearing to claim that the news host was responsible for the death of an intern in his office in 2001. At the time, Scarborough was a Republican Congressman from Florida, and 28-year-old Lori Klausutis was found dead behind a desk in the office, Newsweek reported.

An autopsy found that Klaustis had no signs of foul play. She had reportedly not been feeling well and suffered a heart condition that caused her to fall and strike her head on the desk. Joe Scarborough was never under investigation for her death, though Trump tried to tie Scarborough to her death in a tweet on Wednesday.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!” Trump tweeted early on Wednesday.

Joe Scarborough goes scorched earth on Trump: 'Everybody around Donald Trump knows he's not stable' https://t.co/F813x2pA7k — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 30, 2017

There have been others speaking up to question Donald Trump’s mental competency. Earlier this week, an unnamed Republican Senator told the New York Times that Trump sincerely believes a number of conspiracy theories that are either unfounded or proven false, including the idea that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 election, robbing him of a victory in the popular vote.

Trump also still believes that Barack Obama may have been born outside of the United States and that his birth certificate was a forgery, the report noted.

Others have claimed that Donald Trump shows signs of falling into dementia, including his fixation on conspiracies and his lack of coherence when launching attacks on Twitter. Trump, for his part, has fended off any accusations about being in ill health and produced a note from his doctor during the campaign declaring he was perfectly healthy and fit to hold office.