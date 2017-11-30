Maci Bookout’s T-Shirt Business: Did Massive Sale Just Make Her A Lot Of Money?

Maci Bookout is one of the only Teen Mom OG stars that decided to keep a job for a while outside of filming the franchise. She went to school to get an education, and she wanted to work in communications, television, and media. Bookout held a job for a short while, but she decided to focus on her husband’s t-shirt business, as Taylor McKinney always wanted to have his own business. He purchased an existing company called Things That Matter, and she helped him out as much as possible. Even though Maci might not work with him anymore, she might own the company with him. It’s possible that she gave him some capital to launch his business in the beginning.

It sounds like these two are doing great. This week, they decided to have a sale, and Maci promoted it on social media. According to a new Instagram post, Maci Bookout encouraged her fans to step up and purchase quickly because she believed that the t-shirts and clothing would sell out. In fact, she told fans that the t-shirts would sell out, and since it was a Christmas sale, they wouldn’t be restocking. It sounds like she was right, as some people started writing comments shortly after midnight that the styles they had been hoping to get were no longer available.

in this world where nothing else is true, here i am still tangled up in you ???????????? @mission108 ✨ #webelongtoeachother #thingsthatmatter A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:26am PST

It’s interesting that Bookout and her husband had a massive sale and managed to get so much clothing sold. On Instagram, Maci revealed that her fans could save between 25 and 50 percent on clothing items and that they were trying to clear out before Christmas. It’s possible that they are launching a new clothing line and styles next year and want to make room for what they have.

It sounds like the sale they had this week was a tremendous success. Her fans were complaining about styles being sold out just hours after they went public with the sale. For a while, people weren’t too happy with the business because they felt that Maci was charging too much for a t-shirt, and the sizes were small. It sounds like Bookout and her husband have listened to what fans said, as people seem to love the business now. This massive sale will surely boost her business income, as people are shopping like crazy on her website. Within hours, items were sold out. But Maci has never revealed how much she makes per t-shirt sold, so it’s uncertain how much money she made from this sale.

Maci Bookout can be seen on Teen Mom OG on Mondays on MTV.