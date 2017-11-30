‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Sami Brady And Will Horton Make Peace, But Is All Forgiven?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal some good news for fans. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) are going to finally make peace. However, can he really forgive and forget what she has done? If he doesn’t get his memories back, how will her crazy plan affect how he really feels about her?

Thanks to Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) and Dr. Rolf (William Utay), Will Horton has no memories of his identity or his past. Even though he has been trying to bond with other Salemites, he has no interest in Sami Brady. She has been pushy and overbearing, which Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) warned was the wrong way to deal with the situation. However, Sami never listens to reason and this time is no different.

There is also the fact that Will considers Susan to be his mother on Days Of Our Lives. Sami took every opportunity to bash the woman, even after she had a mental breakdown. In Will Horton’s eyes, it was cruel and didn’t paint Sami in the best light.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Will has no interest in seeing his mother ever again. Her stunt with having Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) recreate his attempted murder was too much. He gives Sami a piece of his mind and wants nothing to do with her. This is devastating to her, but it is a direct result of her careless and selfish actions. Sami didn’t come up with the plan to help Will, she did it for herself. She was unable to deal with the fact that Will was bonding with other people, but not her.

Daytime Royalty Online published Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead. It is stated that Will and Sami finally agree to peace. This might be related to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) asking Will to just give Sami a chance. Keep in mind that just because Will decides to make peace with his mother doesn’t mean that he will forget about her actions. It also doesn’t mean they will get their relationship back.

There is speculation that when Sami leaves Salem, Will still won’t have his memories. Some fans believe that she goes because she finally realizes that it is best for her son if she just stays away. However, that is just a theory and anything could happen between now and then.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.