Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Reunite At Church, Have Awkward Run-In With Kourtney Kardashian?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back together in Los Angeles after spending the holidays apart, and last night, they were spotted attending a church service together.

According to new photos, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrived at church separately late last night. Around the same time, Bieber’s ex-flame, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, was seen strutting her stuff in a black outfit and boots as she too attended the service.

On November 30, the Daily Mail shared photos of the three celebrities outside of the church, seemingly confirming that an awkward run-in between the trio was possible. In the images, Selena Gomez was seen looking quite casual as she sported her new blonde hair.

As fans may recall, Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian began spending time with one another at the end of 2015 after she parted ways with Scott Disick after a nine-year relationship and three kids. However, they never confirmed their relationship, despite being seen with one another for several months, and in August of last year, Bieber seemingly moved on from the romance with Sofia Richie, who is now dating Disick.

As for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, they reconciled at the end of last month after Gomez split from The Weeknd following a 10-month relationship. Since then, they have been spotted regularly with one another in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s latest outing in Los Angeles comes after the reconciled couple chose to spend the Thanksgiving holiday apart. As fans may have noticed, Bieber spent time with his family and friends in Canada over the weekend as Gomez visited her family in Texas.

Prior to Selena Gomez’s trip home, the singer attended the 2017 American Music Awards and performed her new single, “Wolves.” Unfortunately, because she appeared to be either lip-syncing or relying heavily on a backing track, she received tons of backlash from her fans and followers online.

