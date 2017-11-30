Brad Pitt Has No Interest In Reconciling With Angelina Jolie Despite Her Efforts To Delay The Divorce

It has been over fourteen months since Angelina Jolie split from Brad Pitt, but the former couple finds themselves in a divorce deadlock. Despite having an ironclad prenup, the actors can’t seem to come to an agreement and finalize the proceedings. Are money and child custody the reason Jolie and Pitt can’t reach a settlement, or is it because she wants to reconcile?

Angelina Jolie Wants To Give Their Marriage Another Shot

According to a source at Life & Style, Jolie wants a second chance with her ex, but Pitt has no interest in getting back together with the Tomb Raider star. The 53-year-old is allegedly telling friends that there a “million reasons” why he will never reconcile with Jolie.

However, Gossip Cop reports that the “million reasons” rumor is false, and the site added that Pitt never said he is better off without Jolie.

The Fight Club star is reportedly interested in getting the divorce finalized so he can move on with his life and is throwing money at the problem. But, so far it hasn’t worked. Sources claim he offered Jolie $100 million, but she refused.

Jolie Has Not Made It Easy On Brad Pitt Since Their Split

Since the couple called it quits, Jolie has made it difficult for Pitt to see the couple’s six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox & Vivienne, 9. But, instead of fighting and getting angry, Pitt has chosen to handle things like an adult.

He continues to schedule days with his kids but knows he can’t count on actually seeing them. Jolie is constantly changing plans at the last second. But, whenever she pulls a stunt that impacts the children, he deals with it in the most mature way possible.

Still, it is a nightmare scenario for the actor, who just wants to get out of divorce limbo and legalize the split. Multiple attempts at getting joint custody have failed, but he continues to spend as much time with his kids as he can and stay close to them during the emotional transition.

Brad Pitt is working on projects in California to be close to his kids. He is filming the sci-fi thriller, Ad Astra, and producing the movie, Backseat, in Santa Clarita, located just north of Los Angeles.