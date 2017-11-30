Farrah Abraham Slams MTV, Claims ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Fight With Amber Portwood Was ‘Staged’

Farrah Abraham was slapped across her face by co-star Amber Portwood during a reunion special for Teen Mom OG but according to a new report, the dramatic encounter was allegedly staged.

After proclaiming she was “fake fired” by the network due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry, Farrah Abraham spoke out about her shocking altercation with Amber Portwood, revealing that producers were the ones behind the odd turn of events.

“Amber was provoked by production to run on stage and instigate a fight with me,” Farrah Abraham revealed to Radar Online on November 30.

According to Farrah Abraham, the production team shut off the televisions on set and made sure that no families or children were around for the on-set fight. Abraham also said that MTV instigated “criminal behavior” as they filmed. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Portwood stormed onto the reunion set and attacked Abraham after she suggested Portwood’s then-fiance, Matt Baier, looked like a pedophile.

Farrah Abraham said the show also caused fights with her parents, mother Debra Danielsen and father Michael Abraham. As she explained, producers would frequently ask her questions and then run to her parents and let them know what she said. According to her, doing so was their way of manipulating storylines and not being authentic.

Farrah Abraham first gained fame when she appeared on the first season of 16 & Pregnant as she welcomed her daughter Sophia. Since then, she has starred on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

Farrah Abraham continued on, reprimanding the MTV production team for crossing boundaries and ruining the natural family interactions she has. She then recommended her fans and followers tune into TLC’s new show, Unexpected, which she claimed is more authentic than Teen Mom OG.

Farrah Abraham revealed she would not be starring on future seasons of Teen Mom OG earlier this month before proclaiming that she had not actually been fired from the show, nor had she been found to be in breach of her contract with the network.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Gary Shirley, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.