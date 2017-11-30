‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Fan Favorite Killed In Cassandra’s Opiate Drug War

General Hospital spoilers from a recent blind item tease a contract character exit from the ABC soap. With about a dozen guys on contract at the soap, the field is pretty wide for who might leave, but the upcoming storylines hint that the fan-favorite character could be killed off in the upcoming Port Charles drug war. Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) is about to launch a nasty battle in Port Charles with her synthetic opioid drug trade. This will pull in most of the major characters not embroiled in the two Jason story and will prove deadly for at least one beloved character, according to the latest GH spoilers.

Cassandra sparks war, PC takes sides

GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for this week say that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is blindsided as Cassandra moves full steam ahead with her plans to push her synthetic opioids through Port Charles to line her pockets. Valentin doesn’t like it and continues working with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to try and take down Cassandra from the inside. Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) is also involved in trying to entrap Cassandra, but her, Anna, and Valentin are not the ones who will pay the price.

Valentin's in for a shock today, West Coast. And it takes a lot to spook Valentin Cassadine. A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/gwWe07dFKG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 29, 2017

Now that Julian Jerome (William deVry) is out of Pentonville, General Hospital spoilers promise the identity of his tormentors in prison will be revealed as being tied to Cassandra. By weakening Julian, Cassandra hoped to move in on the Jerome cartel territory to benefit her drug trade. In a recent interview with Soap Opera News, deVry revealed that Julian and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) would form an unlikely alliance. Now it seems that mutual enemy Cassandra is what brings them together.

Lulu and Dante involved in drug war

The recent blind item said the exiting actor would be one who was under contract and a male. Other General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease it could be Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) who exits GH. Since he’s a Port Charles detective, Dante will be involved in the opioid case, and that will put him in the line of fire. But new spoilers tease that it could be Lulu Spencer Falconeri (Emme Rylan) that puts him in real danger because of her career change.

Now that Finn's a free agent, there's nothing in Cassandra's way. Tune into a riveting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/HV5QIQ6bWJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 6, 2017

On Wednesday’s GH, shown here in the SheKnows Soaps recap, Lulu told Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) about her journalistic aspirations. Sam had no problem throwing Lulu a job, and so that puts her in a position to cover the coming opiate crisis in Port Charles. Although Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) hasn’t yet designed the dangerous new drug for Cassandra, the drug-dealing vixen already has other drugs in the pipeline that she’s selling in Port Chuck.

Will Sonny lose another son?

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central says Sonny will be on the hunt for an enemy soon, and it might be Cassandra who’s moving into his territory to deal drugs. On this week’s GH, when Patient 6 (Steve Burton) stopped by the PCPD to see his case file, Dante told him he’s not too happy to see him because he knows P6 will support Sonny staying in the mob. Little do they know that the PCPD, along with Sonny’s cartel and P6, will soon be on the same side.

It's amazing Dante's made it this far, considering his unique relationship with Port Charles' top mobster. Tune into #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/dAnovIXpRx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 6, 2017

We know Sonny’s a criminal, but apparently, he doesn’t deal in drugs. It’s not exactly clear what sort of crime he’s in, so maybe it really is all about the coffee. Either way, Julian and Sonny will align with P6 to fight the drug dealers in Port Charles, and the PCPD will work with them to clean up the town. But with Lulu in the mix, because she’s chasing a hot story on the synthetic opiate crisis, she and Dante wind up in the line of fire, and he might sacrifice himself to save her.

Dante, Finn, or another death looms?

GH spoilers tease that Sonny could lose another son just when the wounds are starting to heal from losing Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). Then again, the blind item might refer to another actor leaving the show. Signs point to Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) not sticking around much longer, but that’s sooner than the departure indicated by the blind item. Another name that’s been whispered as a possible exit is Michael Easton, and since Finn also has a role in this deadly plot, it could be him.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) warned Finn he’d be in danger if he tangled with Cassandra, but he seems committed to helping expose her, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) supports his involvement. This storyline could be ME’s swan song, but we won’t know for another four to six weeks. The exit is rumored to happen at the end of 2017 or start of 2018, so we’ll find out soon! Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.