‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Family Is Reportedly Concerned About Her Erratic Behavior

Jenelle Evans’ behavior has reportedly become so erratic that her estranged family members have grown concerned that she may be back on drugs.

According to a new report, which was shared just months after the Teen Mom 2 star was accused of doing drugs while pregnant with her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, a family insider of Jenelle Evans has allegedly spoken out about her possible relapse.

“We’re all very concerned. Very concerned for Jenelle,” the insider revealed to Radar Online on November 30. “We all think that there is still weed involved. We know that for a fact. That’s a constant in their life.”

Radar Online revealed weeks ago that Jenelle Evans had allegedly tested positive for marijuana at the time of Ensley Jolie’s birth in January of this year. As the outlet explained, the shocking revelation was made in documents filed by Nathan Griffith’s mom, Doris Davidson, who was attempting to gain emergency temporary custody of her three-year-old son Kaiser. The report also revealed Ensley was born with the drug in her system.

Around the time of the filing, Jenelle Evans and David Eason, who she married in September of this year, were seen denying Kaiser food on Teen Mom 2 and during another scene, as fans will recall, Eason was caught dragging the child by his arm through their backyard.

Jenelle Evans was arrested for possession of heroin four years ago and in her memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, she spoke of overdosing and said she “did a lot of heroin and weed.”

Jenelle Evans has three children with two ex-boyfriends, including Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith, and her current husband, David Eason. As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Evans and Griffith share custody of three-year-old Kaiser while her oldest son, eight-year-old Jace, is currently in the custody of her mother, Barbara, who was granted full physical rights to the child earlier this year.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska, are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. A premiere date for the new installment has not yet been set.