‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Christopher Sean On Will Horton Kissing Paul, Sami Brady Blames Belle

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will flirt with Paul Narita. The Salemite will also catch Paul fresh out of the shower and plants a kiss on his lips. Actor Christopher Sean discussed the storyline. It ties in together with what Belle (Martha Madison) accidentally reveals to the amnesiac. Then, there is Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), who finds a new person to blame.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Christopher Sean talked about what happens next week. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal Belle will tell Will about his affair with Paul. Even though she doesn’t intend for him to go smooching Paul, that is exactly what happens. The amnesiac goes to Paul’s hotel room and encounters him when he just gets out of the shower, then starts locking lips with him.

Christopher Sean explained that Paul is stunned by the kiss. However, he tells Will Horton that what they are doing is wrong and it can’t happen again. But, the actor revealed that deep down, Paul thought it was sexy.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that while Will is still inside Paul’s hotel room, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) shows up. He asks to speak to his fiance alone, so the Salemite leaves. That is when Sonny breaks Paul’s heart by ending their relationship. Christopher Sean said that while the breakup is not unexpected and was something Paul worried would happen, he is still hurt. He truly loves Sonny and now he is heartbroken and alone. His worst fears have come true.

Paul ends up not telling Sonny about his kiss with Will Horton. Instead, he keeps it to himself because he doesn’t know how he feels about it. Part of him enjoyed it, but there is another part of him that despised it.

Meanwhile, Sami attacks Belle over her telling Will about the affair. Sami hates Paul and worries that this will cause her son to reach out to him. She is also angry that Will wants nothing to do with her, but is reaching out to everyone else in Salem. However, Sami is blaming everyone else except the person responsible for her pain: herself.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased there would be a complicated love triangle. Even though Sonny makes his decision to break up with Paul, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) questions his choice. He thinks ending things with Paul is the wrong decision.

There is also the factor of whether Will even wants to try reconciling with Sonny. There is a chance that the amnesia has destroyed any possible relationship. Then, fans will have to wait and see if Sonny ever finds out about Will and Paul’s kiss because it could change everything.

#weddingDay photo- Prepping for Friday's episode of @nbcdays … with @fmsmith319 … I wonder what will happen? A post shared by Christopher Sean (@mrchristophersean) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.