Angelina Jolie Style Goes From Goth To Selena Gomez Fashion: Stunning Rumored Reason For Sexy Makeover

Angelina Jolie used to step out in flowing robe-style gowns, with Goth often used to describe her fashion choices. In recent weeks, however, Jolie has undergone a stunning style transformation. Angelina has earned comparisons to Kate Middleton for what some thought was her attempt to compete with Brad Pitt’s rumored royal girlfriend, as the Inquisitr reported.

Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Selena Gomez Serves As Angelina’s Style Role Model?

Jolie even earned comparisons to Brad’s rumored gal pal Selena Gomez, turning heads by swapping her Goth styles for fashions that looked as if Angelina had borrowed her clothes from Selena’s closet, as the Inquisitr pointed out. Rumors soared that Jolie, allegedly jealous of Pitt’s girlfriends, was using Gomez as a role model.

But an insider told Radar Online that Angelina has another reason for leaving her Goth fashions at home in her closet. And it’s allegedly all about looking fabulous for awards seasons.

“Angelina Jolie is sexing up her image in the run-up to awards season!”

Jolie has become “more aggressive ever with her fashion choices,” said the source. Claiming that Angelina is even using social appointments to impress the world, the insider also alleged that Jolie still considers Brad Pitt’s reaction in her style transformation.

Brad Pitt Continues To Impact Angelina Jolie’s Fashion?

Angelina reportedly is very careful when she thinks that Brad might be at an event. In contrast, Jolie goes all out if “there’s no chance Brad Pitt or any of his extensive network of Hollywood colleagues will be attending,” added the source.

just discussing #TheBigShort ????-@agentoh A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:21am PST

Although Angelina and Brad haven’t been seen together in public for months, Jolie and Pitt reportedly are staying in touch as they co-parent their six children. Angelina has been stepping out on the red carpet with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in recent months. It’s not known what Jolie’s and Pitt’s children think about their mother’s style transformation.

Is there a chance that Angelina and Brad could have a close encounter of the awkward kind at the Oscars, particularly if she decides to “sex up” her style for the highly anticipated event?

Angelina Jolie goes from long, flowing robes to a mini dress and boots that resemble Selena Gomez’s style. STRF/STAR MAX/IPx / AP Images

The source hinted that such an encounter is not likely, giving Jolie freedom to wear what she wants without stressing about how Pitt might react.

“[Angelina Jolie] probably won’t have to deal with any awkward Oscar run-ins with her ex.”

Pitt’s company is not competing with a major film in contrast to previous award seasons, according to the insider. In contrast, 2017 “is a good year for Angelina to make this kind of move.” Jolie is viewed as a “serious contender for Best Foreign Language Film,” added the insider.

Angelina Jolie Feels Freedom To Make Bold Style Choices Without Brad Pitt, Says Insider

Based on her reported awareness that she does not have to worry about Brad commenting on her new style, Angelina is experiencing a new sense of freedom, said the source.

“[Angelina Jolie feels] the freedom to make bold [style] choices you just don’t see her doing that often.”

The insider claimed that the plan is a success. Jolie reportedly is leading the pack of contenders. The source views Netflix as a corporation “willing to spend tens of millions to win its first big Oscar — and it looks like Angelina will be the one to win it for them.”

Angelina Jolie Plots To Win Awards Via Sexy Fashion Choices?

Gossip Cop investigated the report that Jolie is seeking a sexy, “aggressive makeover” to boost the odds of becoming a winner during awards season. Angelina co-authored and directed the Netflix film, First They Killed My Father, and it is true that it is being considered for an award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Radar Online had described Jolie as plotting to build the buzz for her film by flaunting sexier styles in Hollywood. The source insisted that Angelina was becoming bolder with her fashion to create a “maximum impression.” However, an insider close to Jolie told Gossip Cop that the reports are false.

Angelina has been vocal about slamming sexual misconduct in speeches and intense about her support for equal rights for women. It is therefore thought to be highly unlikely that she would exploit her figure and fashion to win an award.