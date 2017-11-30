‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Buried Drew Memories Triggered? BM Jason Feels Like He’s Met Kim Somewhere Before

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that BM Jason’s buried Drew memories could be triggered after a chance encounter with Kim (Tamara Braun) despite Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) claim that the effects of the memory mapping experiments which erased Drew’s memories were permanent and irreversible.

BM Jason Feels He Has Met Kim Somewhere Before

Fans will recall that in the Tuesday, November 28, episode of the daytime drama, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) took Oscar (Garren Stitt) to BM Jason’s house. Sam (Kelly Monaco) and BM Jason were surprised to see them. When Jason asked what they wanted, Joss claimed she was researching for a project at school that involved a search for a lost person. She wanted Sam to help. Sam seemed to believe Joss’ story but Jason looked doubtful.

Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) arrived at Jason’s house. She had suspected that Joss and Oscar were up to something, so she tracked them to Jason’s house. She demanded to know why Joss and Oscar were visiting the Morgans. Sam explained that Joss claimed she was researching a lost person for her school project. Kim smelled a rat and demanded that they leave immediately. She offered to drop Joss off at her home. Oscar later told Kim that Jason (Billy Miller) could be her former friend, Drew. But Kim insisted she did not think they should bother him.

BM Jason’s Buried Drew Memories Surfacing?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, November 30, from Soap Hub, state that Jason later tells Sam that he feels that he has met Kim somewhere before. She later asks him whether he has figured out where or how he met her. Jason remains uncertain but he continues to have the feeling that had known Kim in the past.

Oscar Confronts Kim, Joss Opens Up To Carly

Spoilers for Thursday, November 30, state that Oscar confronts Kim and the two have a heated exchange. Oscar demands to know the truth about his father. He makes it clear that he’s had enough of the secrecy surrounding his paternity.

Meanwhile, Joss admits to Carly (Laura Wright) that she and Oscar have been investigating to uncover the truth about Oscar’s paternity. She admits after Carly scolds her for sneaking out that she and Oscar went to Jason’s house because they believed he is Drew, Oscar’s dad.

GH spoilers hint that Carly suspects that Kim could be hiding something about her past relationship with Drew when she said she had known Drew about 15 years ago in San Diego. She claimed that Drew had dated her friend.

Carly will likely do some digging of her own. Her investigation would likely lead to new revelations about Kim’s past relationship with Drew, Drew’s history, and Oscar’s paternity.

Patient 6 And Sonny Grill Obrecht

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Thursday, November 30, state that Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Patient 6 interview Dr. Obrecht. They are particularly interested in information about Faison’s (Anders Hove) involvement in the twin study. However, Obrecht refuses to divulge information.

Jason's unexpected visitor will have far reaching effects on his life. You don't want to miss this meeting, STARTING NOW on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/2TGGgpWnem — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 28, 2017

Jordan Makes An Appeal To Andre

Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) makes an emotional appeal to Andre (Anthony Montgomery) to help solve the twin mystery. GH spoilers tease that Andre caves in to pressure from Jordan and reveals who the real Jason Morgan is.

Curtis locates Andre on today's @GeneralHospital! Does he have the answers to the Jason mystery everyone needs? —> https://t.co/kuyZNNygcf #GH pic.twitter.com/EEppneOBJ3 — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) November 29, 2017

Franco And Liz Clash

GH spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that Franco (Roger Howarth) clashes with Liz (Rebecca Herbst) for taking sides in the twin controversy. He demands to know why Liz is taking sides. It seems that Liz won’t be forthcoming and that the issue could put a strain on their relationship. Franco is suspicious of Liz’s motives.

However, while Franco confronts Liz for holding back information, he is also keeping a secret of his own. Franco also has information about the real Jason, but he has chosen to remain silent. He could find himself in an awkward position after Andre reveals the truth.

General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Royalty state that Franco has a change of heart. This could mean that he also opens up.

Spinelli Returns To Port Charles

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Thursday, November 30, state that Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) returns to Port Charles to help his friend, Patient 6 (Steve Burton). Patient 6 easily convinces Spinelli that he is the real Jason when they meet. Spinelli gladly teams up with the Patient 6, Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), and Robin (Kimberly McCullough), to prove Patient 6’s identity as the original Jason Morgan.