WWE News: NXT Title Change Happened On Wednesday Night

The latest episode of WWE’s NXT program came with a big change in terms of the championship picture. There are WWE spoilers to follow so be forewarned. On Wednesday night, The Undisputed ERA captured their first titles on the roster as they were able to win the tag team championship belts from SAnitY. Here are all of the latest details on who the winning tag team was and how they were able to defeat the champions for their title belts.

According to WWE’s report, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are now the new NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo were victorious on Wednesday night as they defeated SAnitY’s Eric Young & Killian Dain for the championship belts. The Undisputed ERA had yet to win any championships on the roster, but this signals a turning point. They’re now on a roll after winning the big “WarGames Match” earlier this month against SAnitY and Authors of Pain with Roderick Strong.

The tag team championships changed during a taping of the NXT show at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, so they’ll be seen on an upcoming episode of the show on the WWE Network. According to ProWrestlingSheet, they were able to win the titles due to “lots of interference” from their group leader Adam Cole. It also was a history-making moment as O’Reilly and Fish are the first-ever to have held the IGWP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team titles, Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship, and now the NXT Tag Team Championship belts.

SAnitY’s Eric Young and Killian Dain had held the NXT Tag Team Championship belts for over 100 days after first winning them at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. During that pay-per-view event, the stable defeated Akam and Rezar, also known as The Authors of Pain, who had held the titles for their third-longest reign in NXT history.

One would have to wonder if that’s a sign of things to come for the trio’s leader, Adam Cole. He was moving towards the NXT Championship for a while but wasn’t able to get there. Right now, the reigning NXT Champion is Andrade “Cien” Almas who defeated Drew McIntyre at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view this past month.

