‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Makes His Decision About Will And Paul, But Victor Is Not Happy About It

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) finally makes a decision. Stuck between Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), which man will he choose? Plus, it turns out that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is not pleased with Sonny’s choice. Will he interfere in the young man’s love life?

It was teased that there would be a love triangle involving Paul, Will, and Sonny on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that the young Kiriakis will finally make a decision. According to Twitter user @nicholsevansfan, Sonny will resolve his questionable relationship status. It is revealed that Sonny has no intention of moving forward with marrying Paul. He ends things with the man he was going to marry.

However, there are a few complications for those hoping that “Wilson” would get back together. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Will Horton flirts with Paul. Then, he kisses the heartbroken Salemite just as Sonny is arriving at his hotel room. That isn’t all that happens, either. On Friday, December 8, Victor Kiriakis will have something to say about Sonny’s decision.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Victor will question Sonny’s decision. He thinks it was a bad move for him to end things with Paul. It isn’t that he doesn’t like Will Horton, but he understands that Will has no memories. He doesn’t remember Sonny and certainly can’t recall any kind of relationship or marriage with the man. Victor is a realist and is seeing things as they really are. He knows that Sonny is probably going to end up hurt and he is right.

It seems that Will might have some romantic feelings for Paul. However, does John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) son feel the same way? Where does Sonny fit into all of this? At the recent Days Of Days event, Freddie Smith revealed that Will’s memories are gone, his mind is a blank slate, and there is no relationship. However, he also hinted that Will and Paul would fight over Sonny, as well.

Only time will tell what will happen with this love triangle. In the meantime, keep watching Days Of Our Lives weekdays on NBC.