Trump And P*ssy: Here We Go Again With Another ‘First Rate’ Comment From the 45th President Of the U.S.

President Donald Trump’s controversy with “p***ies” is not over. Another publication has now claimed that Trump previously made a more scandalous comment than the previously publicized “grab ’em by the p**sy” video.

According to Daily Beast, a source told a reporter at the now-defunct Maximum Golf that Trump had singled out a “young socialite” at Mar-a-Lago and braggingly said, “There’s nothing in the world like a first-rate p**sy.”

Though it has been reported, the comment did not go into print because the top editor of the magazine did not approve it. However, the writer who researched the piece, Michael Corcoran, as well as another editor, Joe Bargmann, are now coming forward to confirm the story.

Back in 2000, Corcoran was one of the 727 guests that weekend as they waited for the “now-disgraced pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.” Corcoran added that he noticed another young female who joined them that night, but the woman’s age was debatable.

“I honestly couldn’t guess her age, but she was young made up to look a bit older.”

The rest of his piece circled on the remainder of the weekend where Trump boasted about his extravagant properties as well as the looks of his then-girlfriend Melania. It was the last dinner that Corcoran took note of Trump’s comments about the young socialite.

Bargmann backed Corcoran’s reporting, but their headline was shut down by then top editor Michael Caruso.

“I was asked to change the last word of the story from ‘p**sy.’ When I refused, my top editor changed the quote.”

Trump may deny this claim, as he did in the past. Even with the actual recording of him saying lewd comments before a TV interview, the president tried to downplay all of his words and steered away from direct questions about multiple allegations about him. Trump even went as far as to deny these claims, saying the Access Hollywoodtape wasfake and that the recording would not be like anything that he would say.

“We don’t think that was my voice.”

According to New York Times, Trump’s views on sex-related issues also sway depending on his party affiliation. He once praised women for coming forward with their accusations on Democrat Al Franken, but he has stood firmly behind Roy Moore amidst multiple allegations on the politician.

For this new coverage, the White House has yet to comment.