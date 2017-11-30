‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tate Missing, Brady’s Revenge Scheme Or Eve Proving She’s Just As Bad As Deimos?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal little Tate will go missing. Considering how Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has been behaving lately, is this just another attempt to set up Eve Donovan Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva)? Or is the child really kidnapped by an enemy who has a score to settle?

Ever since Eve returned to Salem, there has been a war brewing between her and the Kiriakis family. Head writer Ron Carlivati teased Days Of Our Lives spoilers. He said Eve would be a real headache for Brady and his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

Brady’s first attempt to eliminate the threat failed miserably. It only led to detectives looking at Brady for Deimos’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder instead of Eve. However, it looks like the drama is just beginning.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Twitter user @nicholsevansfan tease Tate ends up vanishing. Even though some fans believe that this is another revenge tactic to frame Eve, it doesn’t appear that is the case. It is stated that when Brady can’t find his son, he goes into a panic. That seems to indicate that he didn’t plan a fake abduction.

This isn’t the first time someone else has taken Tate. As fans may recall, when Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) was pregnant, Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson) stole the fetus and had it implanted in her body. Brady and Theresa didn’t even know they had a child until Theresa was rescued from Italy.

Even though there is speculation that Kristen takes Tate, another theory is that Eve has something to do with it. Chances are that she doesn’t want to actually raise the child, but wants to teach Brady a lesson. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest she could want to show Brady what she is capable of. If this is true, then it seems that Deimos and Eve are more alike than viewers thought.

In a recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf admitted that Brady needs to step up his parenting skills. He never seems to spend much time with Tate. He is also not setting a good example and his drinking is out of control. Perhaps losing his son will give him the motivation to get his life under control.

If life is ever getting you down, take a gaze into this lady's eyes. Constant light. Happy birthday co-star, friend, and cool chick, @jen_lilley A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.