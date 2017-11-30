Michael Schumacher is considered as the “greatest driver the sport has ever seen” and the most successful in the history of race driving to date. As a matter of fact, the German racer is the only driver who won seven Formula One World Championships. However, recent reports suggest that another Formula 1 racer might beat the records of the retired Formula 1 legend.

Express reported that Lewis Hamilton could possibly surpass the records of Michael Schumacher. Formula 1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross James Brawn said Lewis has the capabilities to win more titles than the German racer. The 63-year-old former motorsport engineer even said that the four-time Formula One world champion could beat Michael’s 91 Grand Prix wins too.

Ross Brawn even divulged to Sky Sports that he thinks Lewis Hamilton is now eyeing to exceed the accomplishments of Michael Schumacher. Though he could not imagine Michael’s records being beaten by Lewis, Ross is confident that everything is possible to happen. He even highlighted that Lewis deserves to be compared to other legendary Formula 1 drivers.

“I think they are. When that happened I couldn’t imagine it being beaten, but looking at the way that Lewis is performing [they could be].”

For starters, Lewis Hamilton has become the most successful Formula 1 qualifier this year. Along with Michael Schumacher, the 32-year-old British racing driver is also a member of an exclusive club of drivers who have won four or more racing championships. He won his first World Championship title in 2008.

“You’ve got to say he’s one of the greats comparable with any of the iconic characters in Formula 1. He made hard work of it [in Mexico], but apart from that he’s been exemplary all year.”

Meanwhile, International Business Times reported that Michael Schumacher’ daughter Gina had pushed her father to keep fighting for his recovery four years since the tragic skiing accident in French Alps. Posting a photo of nature on her official Instagram account, the 20-year-old equestrian reignited hopes for the Formula 1 legend’s complete healing. “There is only one happiness in this live, to love and be loved #naturephotography #natureforsoul #keepfighting,” she wrote in the caption.

Many fans had speculated that the said post was aimed at the latest health condition of the German racer. Previous reports suggest that the Formula 1 legend would be transferred in the United States to receive a state-of-the-art medication. However, the Hurth-born driver’s family has yet to confirm these claims. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Michael Schumacher!