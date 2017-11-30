‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: SB Jason And Sonny Team Up To Hunt Elusive Twin Study Mastermind

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that after Patient 6 is confirmed as the real Jason Morgan, he teams up with Sonny (Maurice Benard) to hunt down the memory mapping study mastermind. He also resolves to find the person behind his kidnap and detention at the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) caves in to pressure from Jordan (Vinessa Antoine). He reveals which of the twins is the real Jason Morgan. Current evidence suggests that Andre will declare Patient 6 (Steve Burton) the real Jason Morgan, and BM Jason, the mysterious Andrew Cain or Drew.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, November 30, from Daytime Royalty tease that while Drew (Billy Miller) still reels under the shock of the revelation that strips him of his identity, Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and Sonny begin their search for the elusive twin study mastermind by questioning Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Unfortunately, they won’t get much information from Obrecht. She proves to be evasive and refuses to offer information that could link the sinister twin study with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove).

Patient 6 and Sonny won’t give up their search despite the frustrating encounter with Obrecht. They could derive tantalizing clues that help to kick-start their search from information provided by Andre and Kim (Tamara Braun).

However, spoilers for the week of December 4 state that SB Jason and Sonny stumble on a major piece of evidence. Spoilers for December 1 state that Sonny gets help from an old friend. Spoilers from TV Source Magazine for the week of December 4 state that Sonny gets a lead on the whereabouts of an old enemy. There is no doubt that Sonny and Patient 6 will pursue the lead aggressively. It’s only a matter of time before the duo track down the twin study mastermind. They will eventually find Faison and question him. However, it is unlikely that Faison would be the end of their search. He would likely only provide the link to someone higher up in the chain, as Celebrity Dirty Laundry noted.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), who, according to Soap Opera Digest, returns to the daytime drama in December, would play a role in Patient 6 and Sonny’s search for the elusive study mastermind. Britt, the daughter of GH super-villains Cesar Faison and Dr. Liesl Obrecht, could provide information that leads to Faison. She could also have information that helps Patient 6 reconstruct how he ended up in the St. Petersburg clinic.

It remains to be seen what role Drew (Billy Miller) plays in the subsequent storyline and the search for the study mastermind. He confronts Patient 6 when they assemble at the PCPD for the results of the fingerprint analysis and vows that he would never accept Patient 6 as his brother. This could mean that he would cultivate hatred for Patient 6 after Andre’s shock reveal and become an unrelenting foe. However, a plot twist could lead to reconciliation and the two brothers could team up in the end to hunt down the villain who ruined their lives.