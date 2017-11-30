Scandal Moves From Hollywood To Silicon Valley: Google Affairs Unfold From Co-Founder To Android Creator

In the wake of Matt Lauer’s allegation claims and termination at the Today Show, an industry far from Hollywood’s spotlight is catching up on finding the “bad guys.”

Silicon Valley top dog Google is reportedly contemplating on its past. According to The Information, the company has had its fair share of affairs and allegations and this included the main founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Eric Schmidt.

Though Silicon Valley pales in comparison to the drama and surprises in Hollywood, the stories behind these top executives are just as controversial with a lot of money at stake.

In 2013, there has been an almost $20 billion divorce just because Sergey Brin was found having an affair with a former marketing manager at Google, Amanda Rosenberg, who was 26 years old at the time. According to Evening Standard, the affair was extremely complicated. Rosenberg did not say much about the divorce, but a few bits of information were uncovered via her blog.

Rosenberg, who describes herself as a British-Asian, wrote that she felt like she was living a “choreographed life” in London, following the same routine every day, until she found Google.

“Hello new boss, hello new team… LIKE ME IMMEDIATELY.”

If it was just a normal affair, things would have been simple, but Brin and his former wife Anne Wojcicki were also business partners. Google has around $10 million invested in Wojcicki’s biotech firm 23andMe together with Wojcicki’s sister. Though their spokesperson said the two remained friends, it was still a massive scandal that shook the company.

Apparently, Rosenberg previously dated another Google top dog, Hugo Barra in London before she dated Brin. After the publicity, Rosenberg received a massive backlash and others were claiming she was “more into sex than love,” according to news.com.au.

Forbes contributor Susan Adams warned Google and its workers about the perils of office romance when Brin’s scandal broke.

“It could be that everything works out fine for Brin, Wojcicki and Brin’s new romantic partner. But lawyers and career coaches say that getting involved with a colleague or boss can turn into a minefield of problems.”

Founder and CEO of Essential Products Andy Rubin speaks onstage at WIRED Business Conference Brian Ach / Getty Images for Wired

Over the past two years, many women from Silicon Valley have come forward to tell their stories as well. Now, executives are on the run to avoid the media and the publicity.

One of the latest top Google executives on the run is Android creator Andy Rubin. Rubin left Google immediately after an internal investigation allegedly found that he had inappropriate relations with a subordinate, Mercury News reports.

Though the Google incident happened in 2014, Rubin was reportedly on leave at present from his new company, Essential.

“At our last regularly scheduled board meeting earlier in November, Andy asked for a leave of absence to deal with personal matters,” a spokeswoman for Essential stated. “The Board agreed and our President, Niccolo de Masi, will continue to run day to day operations at Essential.”

It is possible that Rubin is hiding because he fears more allegations will come out in the open. However, Google seemed to be denying involvement in all this. When asked about Rubin’s investigation, Mike Sitrick told The Information that it was a consensual relationship. So far, Rubin could not be reached out for a comment.

As the execs try to protect themselves and their companies, Adams still advises people to be very wary of professional relationships.