Meghan Markle’s Childhood Friend Warns Prince Harry To ‘Tread Cautiously’: ‘She Gets Exactly What She Wants’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal engagement may be shocking to some but the actress’ childhood friend claims she actually saw it coming several years ago.

In an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that the Suits star’s childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy, is less than cheerful about the actress’ upcoming wedding to the British royal.

Speaking with the outlet, Priddy claimed that she was not shocked to hear the news that Markle will soon marry Prince Harry, adding that the actress has always been fascinated with the Royal Family.

The 36-year-old jewelry designer alleged that Meghan “has been planning this all her life” and that Prince Harry should be cautious about it. Ninaki even claimed that the soon-to-be royal “wants to be Princess Diana 2.0” and by the looks of it, the possibility is pretty high.

“She will play her role ably. But my advice to him is to tread cautiously.”

Priddy’s claims came after a photo of her and Markle emerged online that drew more curiosity about the actress’ past. In the picture, 15-year-old Meghan and Ninaki posed outside of Buckingham Palace during a tour in 1996.

At that time, Markle likely never would’ve guessed that she would enter its gates as a future duchess. However, Priddy claimed that everything that is happening now was all in her cards.

“She gets exactly what she wants and Harry has fallen for her play.”

Meghan Markle shows off a sparkler during tour of a Swiss diamond house with a childhood friend at 15 https://t.co/NvwNNFFwEp — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 29, 2017

Ninaki Priddy and Meghan Markle reportedly met at a prestigious kindergarten in Hollywood when they were just two years old. Since then, the duo became inseparable and treated each other “like sisters.”

Despite their close relationship, Priddy claimed that Markle was always on the hunt for fame, thus earning her the moniker “Princess Pushy.”

Meanwhile, the controversial photo of young Meghan outside Buckingham Palace is just one of the images given by Priddy to the outlet. Apparently, she also gave photos from the actress’ school days, college life, and even her first wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot next year. Chris Jackson / Getty Image

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are planning to tie the knot next year. In the statement released by the Kensington Palace, it has been revealed that the royal couple will wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.

It has been confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles will foot the bill for the royal wedding while Meghan and Prince Harry will be in charge of arrangements.

Prior to the big day, Meghan will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England. She will also go through a lengthy application process to be a British citizen, which is expected to take three years.

Aside from that, the actress is expected to embark on an intensive six-month tour of Britain to familiarize herself with her adopted country.

After tying the knot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will live in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.