‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ’s Suicide Attempt Teased By Camila Banus, Gabi Saves Him And Abe Forgives?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Christmas 2017 reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will try to take his own life. The teaser was slipped by actress Camila Banus. What are the chances that instead of being saved, that this time, Gabi Hernandez rescues someone? Also, will the suicide attempt make Abe Carver (James Reynolds) finally stop his quest for revenge and forgive the disgraced detective?

There is no question that there is a lot of grief, suffering, and regret in Salem right now. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Abe Carver is angry that JJ shot his son, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). In order to get justice, he is doing everything in his power to make the detective pay, including bending the rules. It is also clear that JJ is tormented by what he has done. There is nobody that blames JJ more than himself. This will lead to him trying to kill himself.

The information was revealed by Camila Banus on a live Instagram chat session, Jason47‘s Facebook page revealed. When the actress was asked what reels she was submitting for the Emmy awards, she stated the one in which JJ attempts suicide during the Christmas episodes.

Even though many fans would like the holiday season to be jolly and full of joy, it’s not like that for many people. This includes those who are depressed or have a lot of inner turmoil. Many people attempt suicide around Christmas, making this a sad storyline. However, it is also understandable considering that JJ is unable to forgive himself for shooting Theo. The guilt will completely consume him, even after Theo wakes up from his coma.

As the Inquisitr reported several months ago, Matthew Ashford is coming back as Jack Deveraux. Even though the character is dead, many wonder if he will appear as a ghost or hallucination. Perhaps JJ will have a near-death experience that has him meeting his father in the afterlife. Since JJ is saved, he won’t stay dead, but many people who have near-death experiences report seeing loved ones who have already passed on. Maybe Jack will be able to talk some sense into JJ.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest there is a chance that Gabi saves JJ. In order for her to submit a reel, she must have an incredible performance in the scene that she is proud of. That means she is a major part of JJ’s suicide storyline. This might also stop Abe in his tracks and make him stop trying to get revenge. Perhaps JJ, who Abe has known since he was a child, will finally realize that he is going too far when the detective tries to take his own life.

Someone's shy;) @nbcdays @salstowers #Jlani A post shared by Casey Moss (@1caseymoss) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.