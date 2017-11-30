Iranian Teenager Underwent 50 Operations To Look Like Angelina Jolie — Now Looks Like ‘Corpse Bride’

Angelina Jolie’s stardom has inspired women from all around the globe. On one hand, there have been celebrities who have considered Brad Pitt’s ex-wife their idol, who has motivated them in each and every step of life. There are a lot of reasons to love Angelina Jolie. For instance, her recent U.N. speech in which she talked about sexual harassment in Hollywood, her own fight against breast cancer, and her legislation to aid child immigrants. There are several stories pointing towards Jolie’s philanthropic work which proved that the mother of six children knows how to make this world a better place. However, there are a few fans of Angelina Jolie who not only wish to work like her but also wish to look just like her.

Meet Sahar Tabar — a 19-year-old Iranian girl — who is immensely in love with Angelina Jolie and her looks. In her quest to look and behave like Angelina, the young Iranian girl is complying Lara Croft — Jolie’s character from Tomb Raider.

To achieve the said look, Sahar Tabar has reportedly gone under the knife for 50 times and has even lost over 80 pounds.

However, Angelina Jolie’s fans were soon to notice that Sahar Tabar’s new look is more similar to Tim Burton’s 2005 stop-motion musical fantasy film Corpse Bride.

Angelina Jolie herself has gone under the knife to make some trivial changes to improve her looks. The most strong rumor about her plastic surgery is that she has done a nose job to reshape her nose a little bit. Apart from that, there have been speculations that Jolie’s lips were extremely big and those were unfit for her broad face. So, she reportedly has gone through the lip reduction procedure to get her lips more balanced.

Angelina Jolie attends the world premiere of the film ‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.’ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Apart from all the allegations about plastic surgery, Jolie has only talked about her breast implants. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife wished to eliminate the risk of breast cancer so she took the decision of implanting her breasts to drop the chance of being attacked by breast cancer.

Few of Sahar Tabar’s followers trolled her in the comments section by writing following:

“Doc make me look like an 8 month old corpse. Doc: say no more.” “Oh noo!! Ugly!!!” “Look like a ghost or zombie sorry to say I’m just being honest.”

On Instagram, Sahar Tabar has 34 posts, but her recent posts in which she is looking like the protagonist from Corpse Bride has gained her more than 308,000 followers overnight. You can check out our transformation at her Instagram handle.