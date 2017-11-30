‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Confronts Tripp, How Far Will He Go To Protect Son From Kate?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) might have to deal with Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols). As fans recall, desperate to keep her secret about Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), she blackmails Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). His father will confront the conflicted young man next week. When he finds out the truth, how far will he go to protect his son?

Before Theo was shot by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), Tripp walked in on a private conversation between Theo and Kate. Lauren Koslow’s character tried to cover up what they were discussing. Even though Tripp really wasn’t paying close attention, Kate was paranoid that he heard too much. Later, Theo asked Tripp not to mention what he heard to anyone and he agreed.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Kate would blackmail Tripp, which happened when Theo was first admitted to the hospital. However, the young man is going to be torn apart by what the right thing to do is. His conflicted feelings will continue next week, according to Carolyn Topol Talk.

During the week of December 4, Steve will figure out that something is up, especially after Tripp’s questions about Kate. As viewers may remember, Steve told his son that Kate was born with a power trip. It seems that next week, Steve will start to suspect that there was something more to Tripp’s question. He will confront the young man about his involvement with Kate.

Days Of Our Lives don’t confirm if Tripp tells his father the truth, but Steve is a smart and inquisitive man. He will figure out what is really going on eventually. When that happens, it will be a war between the Johnson family and Kate Roberts DiMera. Fans know just how far Steve will go to protect his children. This was proven when he took the blame for Joey Johnson (formerly James Lastovic) killing Ava.

There is no question that Steve will do whatever is necessary to protect Tripp from Kate. Let’s just hope that there are no innocent victims caught in the crossfire of the war between the Johnson family and Kate Roberts DiMera.

