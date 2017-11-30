L.A. Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Nearly Outplays Steph Curry, Warriors Win Possible Playoff Matchup Preview?

L.A. Lakers rumors about a classic first-round playoff matchup with the Golden State Warriors could certainly bring a lot of excitement to fans. In front of the Lakers fans on Wednesday night (November 29), rookie point guard Lonzo Ball nearly outplayed former NBA MVP Stephen Curry in the head-to-head matchup. If not for the overtime period, the rookie would have received the nod in this one.

Coming into the game, the Warriors held the second-best record in the Western Conference at 15-6, while the Lakers were in the No. 10 spot at 8-12. Both teams have had a rough start to their weeks, but this matchup highlighted the possibility of a top-seeded Warriors team hosting a No. 8 seeded Lakers in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. While that could be in the distant future, the first game between Lonzo Ball and Stephen Curry was certainly a memorable one.

Heading into the third quarter, this game was tied at 84 apiece, setting up fans and NBA TV viewers for an exciting finish. It was then tied at 109 with just 40 seconds left on the clock as well. The game went to overtime, with Steph Curry hitting two quick three-point shots to put the Warriors up for good. The Lakers just couldn’t recover from that point, despite keeping it close until the final buzzer, and ultimately falling 127-123 to the Warriors. Curry had 13 points in the overtime period alone.

Lonzo Ball finished with 15 points (5-of-12 shooting), 10 assists, two rebounds, and a steal. Steph Curry had 28 points (9-of-20 shooting), seven assists, and five rebounds. In one span, Ball had eight straight points but had to leave the game after hitting his head on the floor. He would return later to continue leading the Lakers. Four other players for Lakers scored at least 20 points, including Brandon Ingram with 32, Julius Randle with 20, Jordan Clarkson with 21, and Kentavious-Caldwell Pope with 21.

These boys are hungry. All tied up heading to the final 12 minutes. pic.twitter.com/YTlcaOuMz4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 30, 2017

The NBA schedule makers set things up in an interesting fashion for the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. According to the 2017-18 NBA schedule, the teams will play each other two times in the month of December, with a rematch at Staples Center on December 18 and then a game at Oracle Arena later that week on December 22. The season-series will come to a close on March 14 with the second game at Oracle Arena.

There are going to be a lot of L.A. Lakers rumors as the season progresses, especially when it comes to rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. He is going to continue making headlines as he improves on the court and flirts with triple-doubles on a nightly basis. Ball may be the closest rookie to averaging a triple-double in recent memory as well. Despite a slow start to the 2017-18 NBA season, he has started to show the promise that led to the Lakers taking him with the second overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.