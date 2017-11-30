‘Boruto’ Episode 36: Boruto’s Team Faces Same Bell Test Kakashi Gave To Naruto, Sasuke, & Sakura

Boruto, together with team members Sarada and Mitsuki, will be facing some tough challenges in the upcoming Episode 36 of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series. In fact, one particular challenge will be very familiar to fans of the parent Naruto series and, in some way, can be used as a gauge to measure just how powerful the younger generation is compared to their predecessor. In the practical portion of the Academy’s graduation exam, Boruto’s team will face the sixth Hokage Kakashi who will give them the same bell challenge that he gave to the previous Team 7 Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura.

Boruto Episode 35 Recap: Kakashi Disguises Himself As A Freelance Reporter

In the recent Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime episode, which may be viewed online on Crunchyroll, a freelance reporter who introduced himself as Sukea approached Boruto to interview him on how he is preparing for the coming graduation exams. Thus, with Naruto’s son acting as the guide, Sukea managed to interview the students, revealing a couple of them do not actually plan to become ninjas after the graduation.

In fact, Boruto is not also quite sure if he wants to become a ninja after he graduates. He revealed to Sukea that he just wanted to prove to Naruto that he could be better than him but is not particularly passionate about being a ninja himself. In the end, however, he decided to become a ninja, explaining to Mitsuki that he is enjoying his time and wants to be with his classmates at the moment.

Later on, the man who called himself Sukea is seen putting out his fake hair and face decorations, revealing that he is, in fact, the sixth Hokage Kakashi. Apparently, he volunteered to supervise the upcoming graduation exams and was curious about what the students are like. However, this could prove problematic for the graduating class as Kakashi wants to weed out students who he thinks do not deserve to become shinobis.

Will Boruto’s Team Pass The Bell Test?

In fact, Boruto and his teammates, which will most likely be composed of Mitsuki and Sarada, will experience first-hand just how difficult Kakashi’s test could be. In the upcoming Boruto Episode 36, the sixth Hokage will test the team’s mettle by giving them the same bell test challenge that the original Team 7 – Naruto, Sasuke, and Sarada – had to pass.

Long-time Naruto fans know just how difficult to pass the bell test. In their first take, Naruto’s team failed the challenge as they were not able to even touch the bells from Kakashi. It was only during their second bell test that Naruto and Sakura managed to pass the test but only after distracting Kakashi by threatening to spoil the ending of Kakashi’s favorite novel series.

What tactic would Boruto and his team use against Kakashi this time? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 36 will be released next week. Meanwhile, enjoy the brief preview below.