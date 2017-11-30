JAY-Z Opens Up About Infidelity And Why He Never Walked Away From His Marriage To Beyonce

JAY-Z is breaking his silence on issues about his marriage to Beyonce, including a long-standing rumor of infidelity.

In an exclusive interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the 47-year-old Brooklyn native did not hold back in sharing a glimpse of his married life with Beyonce.

JAY-Z revealed that his impoverished upbringing has left him emotionally scarred. Apparently, those scars resulted in his emotional shutdown, which affected his marriage to Beyonce.

According to the rap mogul, his past has led him to push away his wife and eventually resulted in cheating. He added that he completely went into “survival mode” because of his “deep” experiences.

“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect…. In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

Despite his confession, JAY-Z didn’t go any further and never named the woman he cheated with. However, Beyonce allegedly once called her “Becky with the good hair” in her 2016 hit “Sorry.” Many were convinced that the singer was referring to fashion designer Rachel Roy, who used to work with JAY-Z.

In the same interview, JAY-Z also revealed how he and Beyonce managed to piece their relationship back together after his infidelity. The “99 Problems” rapper pointed out that he never considered ending his marriage — something that most people resort to when things get rough in their relationship.

“You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves,” JAY-Z explained. “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself. And so you walk away.”

JAY-Z also noted that music serves as his therapy, adding that playing deeply emotional songs for one another was definitely painful and uncomfortable.

It can be recalled that JAY-Z and Beyonce both addressed infidelity in their respective albums. However, it was later revealed that it was not originally planned that way.

According to JAY-Z, they were actually going to do a joint album but the emotions were running high.

“We were sitting in the eye of that hurricane. The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that’s where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations.”

Although Beyonce has touched the issue of infidelity in her album, JAY-Z reiterated that he has always been proud of her music, adding that they have the utmost respect for one another’s craft.

Despite all the challenges in their marriage, JAY-Z and Beyonce remain stronger than ever, especially with the arrival of their twins in June. The happy couple is reportedly concentrating on their parental duties to Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi. They are also busy with their respective work commitments.