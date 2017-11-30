Aaron Rodgers Close To Returning To The Green Bay Packers — Could Be Ready By Week 15

If it were not for his status on NFL injured reserve quarterback Aaron Rodgers would likely return to the Green Bay Packers and play this week. There are reports surrounding the Packers, regarding the accelerated recovery of Aaron Rodgers.

Judging from how competitive the Packers’ all-pro quarterback is, Aaron Rodgers would return as soon as he was able to throw pass without pain.

Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone (courtesy of the Washington Post) after being tackled for a loss against the Minnesota Vikings. The Green Bay Packers feared that he would be gone for the rest of the season. To open up a roster spot the Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve. The Packers hope was that they can remain in the running for a wild card spot at least.

If the Green Bay Packers can tread water for two more weeks, Aaron Rodgers could return in an effort to help save their season. Because of the injured reserve distinction, the earliest Rodgers can return os Week 15.

The Packers are currently 5-6, good for No. 9 in the NFC. They are two games out of the final wild card spot. Before the Packers entertain the idea of bringing Aaron Rodgers back they have to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. It is a realistic possibility that the Packers can win both games, entering Week 15 with a 7-6 record.

Less than 6 weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers had surgery on his collarbone. Sunday he was throwing passes 30 to 50 yards using that same shoulder. pic.twitter.com/nmgXBbXnnh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2017

The remaining three games would have a different meaning to them if Aaron Rodgers can play. A healthy Rodgers gives the Green Bay Packers a chance in every game. He is that good of a quarterback. Backup quarterback Brett Hundley does deserve some credit for being able to keep the Packers somewhat afloat in Rodgers’ absence.

The Packers are only 1-4 under Brett Hundley. The Packers’ next two opponents, the Buccaneers and Browns are a combined 4-18 for the season, with the Browns being winless. If Hundley can help the Packers win their next two, three opponents whom Green Bay is chasing in the NFL standings awaits.

It was feared that Aaron Rodgers would be lost for the season. His recovery from a separated shoulder has been remarkable. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

If Aaron Rodgers does return in Week 15, he will face the Carolina Panthers. Following the Panthers are the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The Panthers and Lions are ahead of the Packers in the wild card chase. Defeating the Vikings would help the Packers in tiebreaker scenarios.

Linebacker Clay Matthews is one Packers’ star who wishes that Aaron Rodgers was never placed on injured reserve (courtesy of ESPN).

“I think we probably should have kept him off IR. The way he’s coming along, some of the balls he’s throwing, accuracy-wise, everything a quarterback has to do is pretty remarkable”

The next two games are going to be crucial for the Green Bay Packers. If the Packers can win the next two games they probably could receive a huge boost from the potential return of Aaron Rodgers. A return of Rodgers would be a game-changer for the entire NFC playoff picture.