‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Reveals What He Likes Most About His Famous Character

Mark Harmon may have been in the business for over 30 years, but he is mostly known for his character in NCIS. Although there are a lot of things that fans love about Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the Certain Prey actor reveals one thing about his famous character that he likes the most.

When TV Insider talked about how Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ tough personality suddenly became a little mellow after his traumatic experience in the latter part of NCIS Season 14, the 66-year-old actor shared that his character had a “sense of discovery.” He also noted that he likes that there are a lot of things that he doesn’t know about Gibbs yet even if he has been playing him for 15 seasons.

“I like that. I was never interested in playing him with a big red S on his chest. I’m much more attracted to the underbelly stuff. Gibbs is a loner, with emotional scars a mile deep that run in a million different directions. At work, he’s a leader. But who is he if you take away his job? I play him, and even I don’t know the answer to that.”

Meanwhile, Mark Harmon has been bombarded with exit rumors for years, but his return in NCIS Season 15 as Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs slammed all the previous claims. In fact, Mark Harmon shared that the only reason for him to quit the popular American action police procedural television series is when he feels that the staff have already lost their purpose and passion.

The veteran actor noted that he still feels a positive atmosphere, so it is safe to say that NCIS is certainly not throwing in the towel anytime soon.

Although Mark Harmon’s return in NCIS Season 15 seemingly slammed all the talks about him leaving the show, an earlier report revealed that his contract only runs for the duration of the latest installment. After this, he is free to decide whether to continue or to pass.

Mark Harmon was rumored to be having some sort of a health crisis after fans noticed him looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14. While it is quite normal for the actor’s appearance to change since he is obviously getting older, people are so used to him being fit that seeing him looking thinner than usual started concerns.

If Mark Harmon is indeed dealing with something serious, there is a chance that he might not renew his contract if NCIS will be picked up for another season. But just like any other rumors regarding his health and alleged exit, this has yet to be verified.

Catch Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 15 every Tuesday on CBS at 8 pm.