Kendall Jenner Shows Off Model Curves In Little Yellow Bikini, Receives Nearly 3 Million Likes

Kendall Jenner is getting plenty of attention while enjoying a getaway. The 22-year-old model posted a mirror selfie while on board a yacht Wednesday that has her fans talking.

In fact, almost 3 million fans have liked Jenner’s Instagram post in the first 10 hours she shared it. The photo shows Kendall wearing a little yellow bikini with her brunette hair tightly pulled back.

She appears to be using a camera instead of her phone to snap the shot as she squints her eyes in concentration. Jenner casually titled the post “peaches and the mangos,” but gave no explanation as to what she may be referencing.

While Kendall is hiding her face from view with her camera, she does give her followers a look at her toned body. She may not have walked in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but Jenner is proving she definitely is still worthy.

Her Instagram followers left comments such as “literally how do you look like that?” as they shared their reactions to her vacation photo.

InStyle also reported on Kendall’s most recent selfie as the site called the model’s vacation “Insta-worthy.” It appears Jenner is enjoying some time off with pals Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and a few other model friends.

peaches and the mangos A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Prior to sharing her bikini-clad selfie, Kendall posted a group photo with her friends. The models are seen posing on the yacht as they smile for the camera.

With clear water visible, it appears the women are enjoying a tropical location as Jenner has not identified the place in her posts. However, Glamour reports the models are spending the week in the Caribbean as they take some time off.

Bella Hadid also shared a look at her bikini body while on the trip as she shared an image with her 16 million followers. Hadid is seen lounging against an underwater log as she soaks up the sun.

???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Likewise, pal Hailey Baldwin struck a fierce pose for the camera as she gave her fans a look at her vacation. Model Justine Skye, who is also along for the trip, shared an image while flaunting a white swimsuit.

Justine tagged the location as Baker’s Bay, which is located in the Bahamas. It seems these model friends know how to relax while keeping their fans talking.