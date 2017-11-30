‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick’s Big Heartbreak, Christian’s Paternity Comes Out — Victor’s Revenge

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Christian’s paternity could be revealed. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) have been going back and forth for months. They haven’t seen eye to eye and vowed they would never reconcile. Even so, Nick has started to soften his stance against Victor, and it’s clear he has regrets about severing ties with his dad.

You’d think time would have softened Victor towards Nick, but it hasn’t. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor isn’t willing to budge. In fact, Soap Central shares that Victor is always looking for a way to get under Nick’s skin.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that there is no secret bigger than Christian’s paternity. If the truth comes out, it will devastate Nick. He would learn his son isn’t his biological child. Victor could reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) knew about the scoop from the beginning.

Nick and Chelsea’s relationship couldn’t survive that. Nick has some doubts about Chelsea and knowing that she lied about his son’s paternity would be too much for him to bear. Young and the Restless suggest Nick would dump her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick could end up overhearing Victor and Chelsea talk about the secret. Chelsea often talks with Victor about Christian and if they should reveal his real parentage. So far Victor has claimed that they should keep it a secret.

Victor makes a tough decision for his family today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/NzmDHRtCnU — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 9, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea may decide to come clean. Perhaps, she is tired of lying to him. Nick would be hurt, but he may understand. At least, if she told him, she could control the information that comes out.

If this secret comes out, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) would never forgive Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki would see this as unforgivable. She wouldn’t understand why he kept the scoop from their son.

Knowing Victor, if he senses the secret needs to come out, he would push all the blame on Chelsea and try to separate himself from the drama. If Victor could remain blameless, he could get in his family’s good graces again.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.