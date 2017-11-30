Mariah Carey Gets Millions And 35-Carat Engagement Ring In Quiet Settlement With Billionaire Ex James Packer

Mariah Carey and James Packer have quietly reached a settlement that officially puts an end to their contentious split, it has been reported.

In an exclusive report by The Blast, it has been alleged that the former couple was able to strike a deal a few months ago, which involves some serious money. According to the webloid’s sources, the 50-year-old Australian billionaire forked out millions of dollars to the 47-year-old music icon.

Apparently, Carey received somewhere between $5 million to $10 million from Packer — a far cry from her previous demand of $50 million. The astounding figure also includes the flashy 35-carat diamond engagement ring James gave Mariah.

The outlet claimed that the controversial ring is worth less than $10 million than previously reported. Carey, who seems to be fond of the massive diamond ring, has been seen wearing it often even after her split with Packer.

The former power couple has been battling a financial settlement for over a year after they pulled the plug in their relationship in October 2016.

At that time, the “We Belong Together” hitmaker demanded $50 million from the mogul, claiming she uprooted her life and made a costly move to Los Angeles just to be with him.

The said move reportedly affected the singer’s job as she had to cancel part of her South American tour.

Mariah also accused James of doing “something really bad” to her assistant on a yacht in Greece in 2016.

Mariah Carey and James Packer finally reached a financial settlement. Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

Initially, Packer refused to pay Carey a single dime and even called their short-lived romance a “mistake.” In an interview with The Australian, the casino mogul broke his silence about the controversial split and admitted that the singer came when he was at a low point in his life.

James also revealed that while dating Mariah at that time, he was in over $5 billion worth of debt.

“I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Mariah Carey and James Packer called it quits in 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Mariah and James first met in Aspen and began dating in 2015. Their whirlwind romance escalated quickly when Packer proposed to Carey in January 2016. According to reports, wedding preparations were already underway when the two ended things in October of the same year.

So far, Mariah Carey and James Packer have yet to confirm reports of their settlement.