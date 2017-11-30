Watch Warriors Vs. Lakers 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Wednesday night’s NBA action will feature the Warriors vs. Lakers live streaming online and televised game coverage. While Los Angeles continues to play at an under.500-level, the team is looking to continue to establish their young stars including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma. For the reigning NBA Champions, their biggest concern right now is having all of their stars healthy. In particular, two of the team’s stars who also hold three MVP awards between them were out in the team’s recent loss. Here’s the latest NBA game preview including odds to win, points total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers live streaming online.

The Golden State Warriors (15-6) are expected to get a boost for their lineup in tonight’s game when two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry makes his return, per ESPN. Curry had been sidelined with a bruised right hand and sat out against the Sacramento Kings as did fellow NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. KD is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is considered “probable” for tonight’s game, but no further word has been given on his playing situation yet.

The Lakers also have recently received a boost as Larry Nance Jr. returned from 11-game absence as he was sidelined with a fracture in his left hand. The team is coming off back-to-back losses to the Clippers and Kings after back-to-back wins over Denver and Chicago. Lonzo Ball is currently leading in rebounds and assists while fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma is leading in scoring with 16.7 points per game.

IT’S GAME DAY! The Dubs begin a 6-game roadie in Los Angeles against the Lakers » https://t.co/oEsPVfYP8t pic.twitter.com/mWFwhgstMP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 29, 2017

Even though Los Angeles will play host tonight, they’ll be double-digit underdogs. The latest point spread had the Golden State Warriors favored to win by 12.5 points. The reigning champs were priced at -1,000 for moneyline bettors with the Lakers listed as +650 home underdogs. The over/under points total was at 228 for the game as of this report.

Tonight’s Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game gets started at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The national television coverage of this game is available on NBATV where available. In the Oakland viewing region, it will be televised by NBC Sports Bay Area (NBCSBA). In the L.A. viewing region, fans can watch on SpectrumSportsNet channel where available.

???? Lonzo Ball talks about working through his shooting struggles and the #LakeShow's upcoming schedule. pic.twitter.com/3qg7YRQhkm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2017

For online viewing, cable and satellite subscribers with NBCSBA can go to the official NBC Sports Bay Area website to see the game live streaming online. Cable and satellite viewers in the Los Angeles region with the SpectrumSportsnet area can visit the channel’s official website for a live feed.

Fans who are outside of these regions and don’t have NBATV as part of their cable or satellite should consider signing up for a one-week free trial of fubuTV or SlingTV. The fubuTV service includes NBATV as part of its overall channel lineup for members. SlingTV features NBATV as part of the Sports Extras add-on package that can be added to Sling Orange or Blue packages. See more details at the fubu.TV and Sling.com websites.