Jay-Z Said Him And Kanye West Are Working On Their Relationship, ‘Genuine Love’ Is There

For months now, Jay-Z and Kanye West have been feuding. It all seemed to blow way up once the “Gold Digger” rapper went off on his infamous 2016 Sacramento concert rant. In that rant, West called out Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce. Things have been tense between them, but it looks like Jay-Z thinks things will be just fine between them.

Jay-Z recently gave a very candid interview with Dean Baquet for T, The New York Times Style Magazine, and revealed that he’s back on speaking terms with Kanye. They had not spoken since that infamous concert rant by West. After that, Jay-Z responded with the song “Kill Jay Z” on 4:44. However, it looks like things are headed back on the right track and Jay-Z and Kanye.

“[I talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us…. ‘Cause, you know — Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother.”

Apparently, it is that big-little brother bond that makes them fight but then get along also. Jay-Z did continue, as he talked about how much respect and love they have for each other’s art.

“And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.”

While they are back on speaking terms, things are not perfect again between the two of them. Tensions are still high, but Jay-Z has faith that they will eventually move past it all.

“Hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I’m saying? There’s gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through. And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue and say, ‘These are the things that I’m uncomfortable with. These are the things that are unacceptable to me. This is what I feel.’ I’m sure he feels that I’ve done things to him as well; I’m not a perfect human being by no stretch.”

Jay Z on his complicated relationship with Kanye: "Hopefully when we're 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that." pic.twitter.com/FMp7YOfYPe — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 29, 2017

The Brooklyn native went on to explain more about the relationship and differences between him and his Watch the Throne collaborator. Jay-Z explained that they grew up differently and came into the music scene in different ways. He said that West is very “compassionate and that he “gets in trouble trying to help others.” However, talking seems to be the key for Jay-Z, as they try and work things out.

“It’s just that there’s certain things that happened that’s not really acceptable to me. And we just need to speak about it. But there’s genuine love there.”

Of all the ups and downs that Jay-Z and Kanye West have had, it looks like Kanye took this last rant too far. Jay-Z told Rap Radar earlier this year that he was so upset with Kanye because he brought Jay-Z’s family into their drama.

“You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage. But what really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. … We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”

Jay-Z breaks his silence on his tense relationship with Kanye West https://t.co/Ql3YPSNuq1 pic.twitter.com/rXpPYJHXCt — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 29, 2017

The feud between Jay-Z and Kanye has also spread over to their wives, as they are standing by their men. However, both Beyonce and Kim Kardashian did attend the wedding of Serena Williams in New Orleans and the two were cordial with each other. Maybe that was the push the husbands needed to better their relationship.